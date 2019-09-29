Kristyn Vitale is a woman on a mission: She's out to dispel at least part of the bad rap about cats — that they're aloof and independent, that they only care about their humans because we feed them and so forth. Any cat person who's gotten into a debate with a dog person knows all about that drill.
Vitale, a researcher in the Human-Animal Interaction Lab in Oregon State University's College of Agricultural Sciences, is working to disprove that bad rap, one study at a time. Last week, her latest study, showing that pet cats form attachments to their human owners that are similar to the bond formed by children and dogs, earned attention from major media, including The New York Times and The Oregonian. The media spotlight, Vitale said, has been "very overwhelming, but in a good way."
Scientists in the past generally have believed that cats aren't particularly social animals and that dogs are easier to work with; as a result, there's a lot more research into dog behavior than there is for cats. Vitale and her colleagues have been working to punch holes into that belief: In 2017, she found that the majority of cats prefer interacting with a person more than eating or playing with a toy. Earlier this year, they found that cats adjust their behavior depending on how much attention a person gives them.
In her new study, published in the journal Current Biology, Vitale and her colleagues (co-authors on the study were Monique Udell, assistant professor in OSU’s Department of Animal and Rangeland Sciences and director of the Human-Animal Interaction Lab; and Alexandra Behnke, a veterinary student at OSU), had cats participate in what's called a "secure base test," not unlike similar tests that have been involved with infants and dogs.
Here's how the study worked: The cats and their caregivers spend two minutes in an unfamiliar room; the unfamiliar surroundings can be a source of stress for the cats. Then, the caregivers step out of the room, leaving the cats alone for another two minutes; the idea is that this potentially could heighten the level of stress.
After that, the caregivers reenter the room, and the big question is this: How do the cats behave during the reunion with the caregiver? (Researchers studied recordings of the test to classify the cats' reactions based on criteria that have been used in tests involving infants and dogs.)
Vitale said cats with secure attachments are less stressed during the reunion: They greet their caregiver and then resume exploration of the room, occasionally returning to the caregiver.
Cats with relatively insecure attachments typically would show signs of stress: They might avoid the caregiver entirely during the reunion or cling to them by jumping into a lap and not moving. Other signs of stress include twitching their tales and licking their lips. (Science apparently has disproven my earlier belief that cats don't have lips.)
In general, about two-thirds of the cats and kittens involved displayed secure attachment traits. The percentages were about the same for infants and dogs. And that number is close to the 65% of infants who show secure attachments to their caregivers. (About 58% of dogs in similar tests show secure attachment traits.)
Vitale and her colleagues added an extra step: After the first set of tests, they took half the kittens and enrolled them in socialization and training classes. (Vitale is not among the people who believe that cats cannot be trained.) Six weeks later, they ran through the secure base test again, but the training didn't affect the results, suggesting that once a cat forms an attachment style with a caregiver, it remains stable.
Vitale, who earned a doctorate at OSU in 2018 and conducted this research as a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow, plans to continue her work exploring the bond between humans and cats. In fact, she and her colleagues now are working with cats at a pair of mid-valley animal shelters, SafeHaven in Tangent and the Willamette Humane Society in Eugene, to try to test whether specific interventions could help cats there form early bonds that could make them feel more secure; that could increase their chances of adoption.
In the meantime, Vitale said, something else has been satisfying about the work she's pursuing: The reaction she gets from cat owners when they learn about her research. Many of those owners typically have the same response: "This is exactly what I felt about my cat."
Now, those people have science on their side. (mm)