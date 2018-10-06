You don't have to work in public health to have an interest in some of the basic questions about the influenza virus and the misery it unleashes each year.
After all, flu season always is big news across the United States and globally. Consider this: federal health officials announced last month that the flu killed an estimated 80,000 Americans during the 2017-18 season, the highest death toll in four decades, as a particularly virulent flu strain, H3N2, raced across much of the country. At the same time, flu vaccination rates dropped last year.
So any new information that could help public health officials and others trying to better understand the forces that drive flu epidemics could be useful.
Research released last week from Oregon State University could be a step forward.
In a study published in Science, Benjamin Dalziel, a population biologist in the OSU College of Science, and his colleagues found that flu epidemics in smaller cities tend to be focused on shorter periods of the season. In larger cities, where residents have more organized movement patterns, the epidemics are likely to last longer.
Now, you might be thinking: Of course this is true, because big cities have more people.
But Dalziel and his colleagues were able to factor out that population issue in their work. Their analysis looked at six years of data pulled from census information and electronic medical records from 603 cities of varying sizes and "structure" — that is to say, the patterns people follow as far as where they live and work.
Dalziel and colleagues boiled down that data into numbers showing the proportion of physician visits that were prompted by influenza-like illnesses during any given week in any of the locales they examined, regardless of population.
Dalziel emphasized that the researchers had absolutely no access to any sort of information that could personally identify any single flu sufferer.
The researchers also were interested in the role that specific humidity could play in influenza outbreaks. Roughly defined, specific humidity is the ratio of water vapor mass in an air parcel to the mass of dry air in the same parcel.
As you know, flu is transmitted by virus-bearing moisture droplets that people exhale, cough out or sneeze out, creating what Dalziel called a “cloud of risk” that emanates from an infected person.
As specific humidity drops during the winter, the influenza virus in that "cloud of risk" remains viable outside the host for longer periods of time — a finding that could help explain why epidemics last longer in certain locations. (Dalziel noted, however, that the humidity issue might not be much of a factor in cases in which an infected person is in close proximity to an infected person, such as an office or in public transportation; this is why if you're infected with the flu, you should stay home if at all possible.)
But even in settings where climactic conditions are not necessarily ideal for transmitting the flu, the study suggests that city size and structure such as transportation patterns could play a role in extending outbreaks.
Dalziel emphasized that the study does not suggest which locales offer better protection against the flu virus. Instead, though, it starts to suggest answers as to why flu outbreaks in bigger cities tend to last for longer periods than in smaller locales.
And he emphasized that much followup work remains in the wake of the new study. One key goal, he said, is to expand the project so that it includes more cities in other countries. (Researchers from the University of Cambridge, the National Institutes of Health, Pennsylvania State University and Princeton University also worked on the paper — Dalziel called it "a true collaboration.")
But the study potentially offers important new information for public health officials seeking clues into when or where a flu outbreak might start and how long it might last. "The end goal is to see if this research can be useful," he said.
In an interview, Dalziel noted that it's surprising how much we still don't know about the influenza virus and how it spreads.
But we're making progress, he said. And the kinds of predictive tools that he and his colleagues are working to develop could open new horizons for the scientists who are working on influenza — not to mention the hundreds of thousands of sufferers every season.
"It's an exciting time for flu research," Dalziel said. "We're on our way."