Want a sense for how real science works? Consider this: Jaga Giebultowicz, a researcher at Oregon State University, was working with a student on a study involving how the blue spectrum light from light-emitting diodes affected fruit flies. The student, Trevor Nash, came back from his experiment with unexpected results: He reported that flies live longer in constant darkness than in light/dark cycles.
Giebultowicz's response: That's interesting. You had better do that experiment again.
So Nash did. And he was able to replicate the results. The work led to a paper, published last week in the journal Aging and Mechanisms of Disease, that showed how the flies subjected to 12-hour exposures to blue LED light demonstrated signs of accelerated aging. Nash, a 2019 OSU Honors College graduate who was an undergraduate when the research began, was the lead author. Giebultowicz, a researcher in the OSU College of Science who studies biological clocks, was the leader of the research collaborative that examined how fruit flies responded to 12-hour exposures to blue LED light.
Here's a key fact that you need to know now: Fruit flies (scientists like to call them by their proper name, Drosophila melanogaster) frequently are used in experiments because they share cellular and development mechanisms with other animals and humans.
So to answer your next question: Yes, this study potentially has implications for humans. Prolonged exposure to this blue light (which commonly emanates from your phone screen, your computer and LED lights) could be affecting your longevity — even if it's not right in your face.
Giebultowicz has been studying the biological clock since her undergraduate days in Poland, and has continued that work since coming to the United States. Cells have their own biological clock mechanisms, she said, and natural light is critical to maintain the body's circadian rhythm — the 24-hour cycle of physiological processes such as brain wave activity, hormone production and cell regeneration.
Evidence suggests that increased exposure to artificial light is a risk factor for sleep and circadian disorders, but there's not as much known about the lifelong impact of LED lights, which emit a high fraction of light in the blue spectrum.
Which brings us back to the Nash-Giebultowicz experiment: Flies exposed to 12 hours in light and 12 hours in darkness had shorter lives compared to flies kept in total darkness or those kept in light with the blue wavelengths filtered out. And, perhaps worse, the flies exposed to blue light showed damage to their retinal cells and brain neurons and had impaired locomotion: Their ability to climb the walls of their enclosures was diminished.
And, perhaps even more troublesome, the experiment included mutant flies that do not develop eyes. Even those eyeless flies showed some signs of brain damage and locomotion impairments — suggesting that the blue light does not need to be shining in your eyes to have an effect.
You have free articles remaining.
Given a choice, the fruit flies tend to avoid the blue light; additional research is needed to follow through on the reasons why.
And more work, of course, is required to explore how light in the blue spectrum affects humans, but "there is good reason to believe that there will be an effect on human cells," she said. "We know cells are under stress. But what can we do to help them?"
People can take steps to limit their exposure to blue light: Computers, smartphones and other devices have settings that can block blue emissions. (Some smartphones and other devices automatically switch to these settings at certain times in the evening.) Eyeglasses with amber lenses, which block the blue light are more widely available these days.
For Giebultowicz, the study had a more personal result: She said she recently has remodeled her kitchen and installed LED lights as part of the work. "They are fortunately dimmable," she said. "I never put them on full force since we found out how strong LED affects flies."
The study has drawn attention worldwide, she said, including a TV report on a London station that was noticed by a cousin of hers who lives in England. "It's good that the message is getting out."
And not just for its findings — it's also, she said, a good example of how science sometimes can take a step forward even when research offers unexpected results.
One of Giebultowicz's favorite quotations about science goes something like this: "If experiments do not work, that means we are on our way to an interesting result." This current work offers an excellent example of how that plays out in a real laboratory setting.
"We think we're smart," she said, "but nature is smarter."