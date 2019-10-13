It's been a while since Oregon State University was searching for a new president — almost 20 years, in fact — so you can be forgiven for not recalling all the details of the last search, which ended in the selection of Ed Ray.
Here's a detail from the last search that caught my attention: Ray, along with two other finalists, visited the Corvallis campus in June 2003 and engaged in a gantlet of forums, including at least one public session. All three finalists were publicly identified. (Don't believe me? The online version of this column includes a link to a 2003 Gazette-Times story announcing the forums.)
Times have changed. Back then, the state Board of Higher Education made the final decision. These days, Oregon's public universities are governed by boards of trustees, and those boards are in charge of the search process and hiring decisions. There is no more important decision facing these boards than choosing a president.
The record thus far of governing boards at other Oregon universities regarding their presidents has been, to put it generously, spotty: Both the University of Oregon and Portland State University have experienced difficulties with their presidential choices, and, by and large, those searches have been conducted out of public view.
Of course, there's no guarantee that adding a meaningful public component to a presidential search would necessarily result in better selections.
But we won't get a chance to find out from OSU's presidential search.
The way matters stand now, the first inkling of the person the Board of Trustees has tapped to be the 15th president of OSU will come when the board gathers in a public session sometime before the end of the year to anoint its successful candidate. That person will become OSU's president when Ray steps down at the end of June. All the other interviews, all the rankings, all of the deliberations to that point will have been handled in secret.
At this point, a search committee has trimmed the initial 160 applications to a list of 12 semifinalists. The committee now will interview those 12 and make a recommendation to Rani Borkar, the chair of the OSU Board of Trustees, who will then select a handful of finalists to come back for a second round of interviews in November. Those interviews will be conducted by the Board of Trustees and a group of 25 or so OSU “stakeholders.” The board will meet in executive session to rank the finalists according to how well they fit a presidential profile that was developed with input from public listening sessions.
Borkar will then negotiate with the candidates in ranked order and consult with Gov. Kate Brown or her designee about a hiring decision.
Once negotiations are complete, the Board of Trustees will convene in public, as the law requires, to appoint the new president and approve the contract, but that's essentially a rubber stamp on decisions that have been made in private.
To be sure, all of this is legal. OSU officials last week defended the confidentiality of the process, saying the Board of Trustees wanted to attract the best possible pool of applicants. Some highly qualified candidates might not apply for fear of jeopardizing their current positions, an OSU official said, adding that the approach is in keeping with current recruiting practices for corporate executives.
A couple of points stand out there. First, the argument that applicants might jeopardize their current positions if word gets out they're applying for another job seems hollow, seeing how often top higher education officials move from job to job to advance their careers. If you're a promising higher education official, at some point it actually might seem odd if you haven't checked out other opportunities. Ray himself back in 2003 noted that while he was happy at Ohio State University, he had been doing the same job for a while and thought it was time to look at other positions.
It is true that this hiring approach is in line with current recruiting practices for corporate executives, and the approach probably seems comfortable to the roughly half of OSU's board with connections to big corporations.
But we're not hiring for a position at Microsoft or Nike or Weyerhaeuser. This is the presidency of Oregon State University, a public college that is supported (although not to the extent it should be) by taxpayer dollars.
There's no doubt that the president of OSU is one of the most important (arguably the most important) person in the mid-valley. This isn't just, if you'll pardon the pun, an academic decision. It doesn't seem as if it would be unduly difficult to give the public another peek or two at the process.