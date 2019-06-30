Brett Burkhardt says he's always been interested in what he calls "the intersection of politics, economics and justice."
It's a busy intersection. But Burkhardt, an associate professor of sociology in the School of Public Policy at Oregon State University, has been examining a fascinating side street of that intersection: In a new paper that's been published in the journal Criminology & Public Policy, he examines the political role that private prison companies play in U.S. incarceration and immigration issues — and also examines how the current political climate poses risks and possible opportunities for private prisons.
The notion of private prisons has fascinated Burkhardt since he was in graduate school, he said, and the fascination has endured.
Oregon has no privately owned prisons; my native Montana has one, Crossroads in Shelby, operated by CoreCivic (formerly the Corrections Corporation of America), one of the biggest players in the business.
And it is big business: Private prisons hold more than 120,000 inmates (about 8% of all prisoners) for 29 states and the federal government. CoreCivic and the other big player in the market, GEO Group (formerly Wackenhut Corrections Corp.), also operate more than 13,000 beds for immigrant detention. (A facility in Tacoma that detains immigrants held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents is operated by the GEO Group.)
Burkhardt didn't tip his hand about what he thinks of private prisons, but I'll confess my own bias: The idea of privatizing such a vital function of the government always has left me uneasy.
Burkhardt's paper crossed my desk at the same I was reading "American Prison," reporter Shane Bauer's riveting account of the four months he spent undercover working as a prison guard at Winn Correctional Center in rural Louisiana; at the time, the institution was run by the Corrections Corporation of America.
Bauer paints a convincing picture of an institution out of control, guided by one overarching goal: to keep costs low. For example, he notes, starting guards at Winn worked for $9 an hour; he soon discovered that all guards made the same amount.
The modern era of private prisons began in the 1980s, when the Corrections Corporation of America was founded, but Bauer shows how the profit motive has been part of the picture in American penitentiaries for two centuries now, as prisons routinely leased convicts out to companies or individuals to provide a captive workforce.
Despite the bleak picture Bauer paints of Winn, (the Corrections Corporation of America voluntarily withdrew from its contract to run the facility, two weeks after Bauer's cover was blown), Burkhardt said that there's no consistent evidence that private prisons across the board are any better, or any worse, than their public counterparts. (And public attitudes toward prison privatization seem mixed, he noted in his paper.)
And, even though some public officials have shied away from privatizing prisons on moral grounds, there's little doubt that another argument has boosted the industry: "Arguments related to cost really have dominated the debate over the last few decades," Burkhardt said.
Remember the political climate in the 1980s, he said: The Reagan administration was working to privatize as many functions of the federal government as possible, and the country at the time had endured two decades or so of high crime rates. Get-tough-on-crime legislation led to increased incarceration, and private companies helped fill the growing demand. It was a key moment at the intersection of politics, economics and justice.
But it certainly wasn't the last such moment.
For example, last year's First Step federal law, which includes sentencing reforms which will result in reduced sentences for thousands of inmates, could result in less demand for prison beds.
But both CoreCivic and the GEO Group publicly supported the reform, Burkhardt notes, and here's why: The act also expands re-entry programming, and both companies are working to expand their community corrections portfolios.
In fact, Burkhardt suggests that private prison companies might want to pursue privatization options that include so-called "social impact bonds" — basically, agreements between governments and the companies that hold companies responsible for meeting certain goals (say, a 10% reduction in recidivism) and ties payment to those goals. Such pacts might ease the worries of privatization critics.
Burkhardt also said that some private prison companies are trying to distance themselves from the controversies surrounding immigration detention facilities. It's big business, he noted, but it comes with risks to a company's reputation.
It looks like there's going to be plenty of traffic at that intersection of justice, politics and economics that Burkhardt has staked out. (mm)