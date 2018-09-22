Here's a confession: When I went out last week to interview author John Larison about his new novel, "Whiskey When We're Dry," I hadn't finished reading the novel.
To be fair, I was more than 100 pages into it, so I was able to ask intelligent questions, such as this one: "OK, what happens in the last 287 pages?"
Actually, I didn't ask that question. I want to find out the answers for myself.
A further confession: I'm still not done with the book. Nobody send me any spoilers.
But I was certainly far enough along in the novel to see what had appealed to the Hollywood producers who have snapped up the rights and are working with Larison on the script. I'm not a huge fan of Westerns on the screen, but Larison (who teaches writing at Oregon State University) and his remarkable protagonist, Jessilyn Harney, have something fresh and compelling to say about the sharp contrasts between the American West as we like to imagine it and the way it really was. I can't wait to see how it plays out on screen.
Driving back from Larison's house got me thinking: Plenty of other books have connections to the mid-valley, some from the increasingly busy OSU writing faculty. Many of those books would translate well to the screen. Some of these books are set in Oregon; other books may be set elsewhere, but are the products of Oregon writers. It didn't take me long to work up this incomplete list, which I offer to producers anywhere who are interested in fresh new material. As was the case with my earlier pitch in which I listed ideas of new "Star Wars" plots, I ask for no compensation, but would accept an "associate producer" credit.
• Let's start with S.M. Stirling's series of "Emberverse" sci-fi novels, which are set in the Willamette Valley after a mysterious event renders technology useless. The third book in the series even includes "Corvallis" in its title, for goodness' sake. Surely this could be easily adapted for a Syfy network series. If you thought the third book in the series, "A Meeting in Corvallis," was about the Planning Commission, that's an understandable error.
• The upcoming book from Corvallis writer Tracy Daugherty is a literary biography of an American figure who's finally getting his due: Billy Lee Brammer, a Texas journalist, a staffer for Lyndon Johnson, and the author of a well-regarded political novel, "The Gay Place." Brammer's life also included encounters with figures such as Janis Joplin, Ken Kesey and Jack Ruby. This story seems like it would be tailor-made for a director like Richard Linklater. In the meantime, though, grab the book when it comes out (and Daugherty is planning a reading in Corvallis later this year).
• "The Verdun Affair," the new novel from OSU assistant professor Nick Dybek, is a romance and mystery set against the backdrop of the Douaumont ossuary, a memorial containing remains of soldiers who died during the Battle of Verdun in World War I. Dybek is planning a reading from the book in early October at OSU. In the meantime, a smart producer would do well to check it out.
• "The Oregon Experiment," the most recent novel from OSU writing professor Keith Scribner, might be tricky to adapt to the screen, but it's arguably more timely today than when it was when it was first published a few years ago: It's about a professor, an expert on anarchists and secessionists, and his wife, who has such a sensitive sense of smell that she can sniff out secrets. Scribner, by the way, has a new novel, "Old Newgate Road," due next year.
• Susan Jackson Rodgers' charming coming-of-age novel "This Must Be the Place," with its sly allusions to "The Wizard of Oz," would be a terrific showcase for a younger actress looking for a star turn.
• Bernard Malamud taught at Oregon State back in the 1950s, and movies based on his works have been uneven, from the disaster that was "The Natural" to the relatively well-regarded "The Fixer" to the very odd, but consistently interesting, "The Angel Levine." His novel based on his time in Corvallis, "A New Life," has not yet received the big-screen treatment, and awaits a sharp screenwriter.
• "Animals Strike Curious Poses," Elena Passarello's book of essays about famous animals, is screaming for a Netflix treatment, perhaps helmed by Maclain and Chapman Way, the directors who just won an Emmy for "Wild Wild Country," their Rajneeshpuram documentary. Just one word of advice: Put Passarello in front of the camera. Then clear room on the shelf for another Emmy. (mm)