Oh, Smokey Bear, you have some explaining to do.
The U.S. Forest Service's iconic firefighting mascot has been on the job since 1944, telling Americans that "only you can prevent forest fires." He's done his job well.
Maybe too well, according to some wildfire experts — including some within the agency itself.
If you grew up during a certain period, you're familiar with Smokey Bear (the official name, by the way, is "Smokey Bear," not "Smokey the Bear" — the extra "the" was added by a pair of songwriters who had a hit with a 1952 ditty), who was created during World War II. The Forest Service, then as now, was in the business of fighting wildfires, but during the war, most of its firefighters were otherwise engaged in the war effort.
So the government launched a public-education campaign hoping that citizens could help prevent the fires from starting in the first place. Every campaign needs an iconic image, though, and so the government initially turned to — Bambi.
That's right. Bambi, from the animated Walt Disney classic, was the face of the government's first wildfire-prevention campaign. And that makes sense, in a way: "Bambi" had been released in 1942 and it features that terrifying forest fire sequence. (Fun fact: Disney animators for a time kicked around the idea of showing a scene in which the careless hunters — "man in the forest" — who started the fire perish in the blaze.)
In any event, Disney loaned Bambi for only a year, and so the Forest Service had to create its own icon. Artist Albert Staehle created the first Smokey image, on a poster with the slogan "Smokey Says — Care WILL prevent 9 out of 10 forest fires!"
The government's longest-running (and arguably most successful) public-service ad campaign was born.
The campaign got a real-life boost when firefighters in New Mexico rescued a black bear cub that had climbed a tree to escape a fire. The cub's paws and hindquarters had been burned, but he was nursed back to health, renamed Smokey Bear, and shipped off to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., where he lived for 26 years and became so popular that the Postal Service had to give him his own ZIP code. If you're a person of a certain age, you might vividly remember images from the comic book that retold his story; you could pick up another copy every year at the Forest Service booth at the county fair.
Over the years, the slogan has been changed to reflect that wildfires don't only burn in forests.
But as the big shirtless bear in the Smokey hat and massive blue jeans prepares to turn 75, he's at a critical crossroads — just like the agency that created him.
After generations of working to snuff out wildfires as early as possible, scientists are reaching new understandings about the role of fire in the nation's wildlands. And we're starting to understand how a practice of vigorously suppressing every fire has left our wildlands vulnerable to fires that burn with unprecedented intensity and ferocity.
What's a big old bear to do?
How about a campaign in which we see Smokey, clad head to toe in a yellow Nomex firefighting suit, holding a drip torch and explaining that he's in the middle of setting a prescribed burn to help clear out the flammable underbrush that fuels the biggest fires?
"Remember," Smokey could say, "only you can prevent wildfires, but only trained professionals like me can use tools like a controlled burn to manage our wildlands."
At the end of the spot, Bambi and Thumper could wander by to tell Smokey thanks for the great work. "Thanks for helping our forests maintain ideal ecological balance," Bambi could say. And, frankly, Thumper probably would embrace any chance to get out of the house these days.
Yeah, that probably won't work: Too nuanced. And Disney's pretty careful about licensing out its characters these days. It's a shame, though: There's no doubt that Smokey would rock that Nomex outfit.
But even as we move toward a more nuanced understanding of wildfire and its ecological role, there still will be a place for Smokey: Most wildfires still are caused by careless humans. The money spent fighting those fires cannot be spent on forest maintenance.
So maybe this becomes Smokey's message: "Wildfire has a role to play on our lands — but that doesn't mean you should be a dope and start one of your own." As an added benefit, a campaign like this could open up some opportunities for another underused Disney character: Dopey. (mm)