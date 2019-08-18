Faithful readers have been clamoring to know more about my efforts to rethink the daily deluge of email, so I thought this might be a good time for an update.
Actually, that's not true: No one has asked me for an email update, but email has been on my mind lately, in part because of my efforts to adopt what other writers have called "Inbox Infinity." Taylor Lorenz, who wrote about this concept for The Atlantic earlier this year, described "Inbox Infinity" as "accepting the fact that there will be an endless, growing amount of email in your inbox every day, most of which you will never address or even see. It's about letting email messages wash over you, responding to the ones you can, but ignoring most."
To me (and to, I suspect, most people) this approach sounds much more realistic than a notion called "Inbox Zero," the creation of a productivity guru named Merlin Mann. Actually, the basic idea behind both ideas is relatively sound: figuring out ways to obsess less about email so that you can free up more of your time to tackle productive tasks.
The problem with adopting an "Inbox Infinity" approach to your work email, I quickly learned, is this: Since the company I work for employs thousands of people, it faces a reasonable need to limit the size of its employees' mailboxes. So, for example, my work inbox has a limit of 684 megabytes, a number I have memorized because I'm always right up against the limit — for example, as I write this, I have about 17 megabytes of space remaining, which is probably enough to get me through the weekend, unless someone sends me a batch of photographs, which can eat through that tiny megabyte reserve in a hurry. (I actually have set up a completely different email account for submitted photographs.)
In fact, as most of you probably know, if your work inbox starts to creep up toward the limit, you automatically start to receive emailed warnings from the system, which seems somewhat counterproductive: To warn you that you have too many emails, the system sends you — more emails. And when you hit the limit, your inbox locks up: You cannot send or receive any more emails.
Which, you know, now that I think about it, might not necessarily be a bad thing. At least for awhile.
But that's not how I respond to those ominous emailed warnings: What happens usually when I get those warnings is that I drop everything I'm doing and race through my inbox and related folders to delete anything that looks as if it might be deletable, which turns out to not actually be a word, but should be. This usually allows me enough breathing room to allow me to return to what I had been doing before, which most times is dealing with emails. (Part of the problem here is that email feature that allows a little preview of each new email to show up briefly on your screen; if you need to get any sustained work done, you need to disable that feature.)
If my inbox were to be locked out for any substantial length of time, though, what a shame it would be to miss out on actual emails such as these:
• Aug. 8 was the second annual celebration of National CBD Day, and this year attracted even more buzz than last year, or so an email informs me. I feel bad about missing out on CBD Day, but I feel worse about missing the fact that Aug. 8 also was National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor's Porch Day, especially since I currently am in possession of some zucchini that I think would look nice on a neighbor's porch.
• A digital company out of North Carolina has crunched the numbers to determine Oregon's best city for middle-class families (this sort of email is increasingly common, as companies seek to generate clickbait). I'll save you the trouble: Portland was No. 1. Corvallis was No. 6. Albany was No. 47. Lebanon was No. 65 and Sweet Home was No. 68.
• Another company mined data from Google Trends to determine that Oregon's favorite Pixar movie was "Inside Out." The same company determined that "Jackie Brown" is Oregon's favorite Quentin Tarantino movie.
• Yet another company, using similar data techniques, found that "The Simpsons" was Oregon's favorite 1990s sitcom. This seems like it might be plausible, considering creator Matt Groening's upbringing in Oregon.
Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to clear out some space in my inbox: I'm expecting important dispatches about which Oregon city loves doughnuts the most, and I'd hate to miss out because, you know, doughnuts. (mm)