Here's an update on how Think Too Much's crack research staff is faring on trying to answer this burning question: Who was the lead singer for Blood, Sweat & Tears during the band's July 5 concert at Albany's River Rhythms?
We don't know yet, but we have eliminated one possibility: It was not Bo Bice.
This stings, because the day before the concert, our E section ran a long story previewing the River Rhythms concert series and outlining the 50-year history of Blood, Sweat & Tears. I wrote the story. I've been following the band since the early 1970s, so I knew a little something about BS&T.
But apparently not enough.
After going through a litany of some of the band's lead vocalists, from Al Kooper to David Clayton-Thomas to Jerry Fisher (sorry, Jerry LaCroix), the story confidently reported that Bo Bice of "American Idol" fame was the current frontman.
I was working the night of July 5, so I couldn't attend the concert. We sent photographer Mark Ylen to cover the opening night of the River Rhythms series, as per our tradition.
When I started receiving texts from Ylen asking about the identity of the band's singer, I was unconcerned. "Bo Bice," I texted back with smug confidence.
My confidence was shattered when Ylen texted back words to this effect: "I know Bo Bice, and that's not Bo Bice."
Indeed, it was not. But efforts that evening to determine the identity of the lead singer did not pan out. We hastily rewrote the story that went with Ylen's photos.
But I was curious and a little bothered: How could I have been so misinformed on a relatively important point? I assigned the crack research staff to find out, because I was tied up editing letters to the editor about the controversial new downtown mural in Corvallis.
The staff has been working overtime to piece this together. Here's a little bit of what the staff has uncovered thus far: I had requested an interview before the concert with somebody (well, really, anybody) associated with the band. The request was unheeded.
When, later, I sat down with city of Albany officials before the concert to talk about the River Rhythms lineup, they did not mention the fact that Blood, Sweat & Tears had a new lead singer. But, as Marilyn Smith, the city's public information officer, pointed out to me, I didn't ask the question, either. (Here's a lesson to you young journalists: You never get answers to the questions you don't ask.)
In any event, for the July 5 preview story, I supplemented my BS&T knowledge with information gathered from the internet. Mysteriously, the band's website had more or less gone dark, with only a message that a new website was in the works. (This was still the case as of Saturday.) But Wikipedia still listed Bice as the band's singer (and did as of Saturday; this could be the first case in recorded history in which information on the web is incorrect).
After the show, Smith sent me an email the city had received on June 21 from Paradise Artists, which works with the band. Here's how the email began: "Per our conversation today, you are now aware that Bo Bice is no longer with BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS. Please make sure to remove any mention of Bo Bice in your advertising and publicity going forth." The email didn't identify the new singer; it referred to a new biography of the band, but that bio didn't include that information, either. It would have been nice to have that email before I wrote the story, but again, I didn't ask the question.
The crack Think Too Much staff has reached out to Paradise Artists via phone calls and email messages. No response thus far.
The bio did highlight a point that I made in the July 5 story: It quoted Bobby Colomby, the original drummer and owner of the band's name, as saying that the idea of "original members" was essentially meaningless in the case of BS&T, since nearly 200 musicians have performed under the band's banner over the years. What's important, Colomby said, was that the band still recruits first-class musicians. And the band's show in Albany apparently was well-received by the 9,000 or so people who attended. So does the identity of the band's singer matter?
Well, it matters to the members of Think's crack research staff, who continue their relentless pursuit of the truth. We better get answers soon, because I have another burning question: That guy who did Thursday's Elton John show — he wasn't Elton John! Will these River Rhythms scandals ever cease? (mm)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.