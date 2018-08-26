It was Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, and Peter Walker, a professor in the geography department at the University of Oregon, was sleepily listening to the morning news when a particular item wiped away his drowsiness:
A group of armed men led by Ammon Bundy, owner of a truck fleet service in Arizona, had taken over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Harney County, an isolated region of southeastern Oregon.
Walker, who has studied the social factors that shape human interactions with the environment in the American West, knew about Bundy, one of the key figures involved in an armed standoff with Bureau of Land Management agents in Nevada in 2014.
He also knew a bit about Harney County, since he had spent time there on a research project a few years earlier.
Here was Walker's initial thought: "Ammon Bundy is in Harney County and he's taken over the Wildlife Refuge. That makes no sense."
It wasn't much longer before this thought occurred to him: I've got to get out there and look at this for myself.
The timing was good: Walker was in the middle of a research sabbatical, so he set aside other research projects and drove from Eugene to Harney County.
For the next few months, he was essentially a part-time resident of Burns, the county seat. His goal wasn't so much to follow the report on events occurring at the refuge as it was to keep an eye on what was happening in Burns and the rest of the county.
That work, buttressed by dozens of interviews with residents and takeover leaders, including Bundy, forms the core of Walker's important new book, "Sagebrush Collaboration: How Harney County Defeated the Takeover of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge." The book is scheduled to be published next month by Oregon State University's OSU Press. It's essential reading for anyone interested in the West's battles over federal public lands.
By keeping the focus on the residents of the Harney County, Walker provides a perspective that sometimes was overshadowed by the events at the refuge.
That perspective allows Walker to offer a compelling case about why the takeover failed — and never really had much of a shot to win the hearts and minds of Harney County residents.
In an interview, Walker said that Bundy was drawn to Harney County by the resentencing of father-and-son ranchers Dwight and Steven Hammond; the two had been convicted of arson on federal ranching land. The original sentencing judge thought minimum sentences called for under the law were too harsh and sentenced the ranchers to a shorter sentence. The government appealed the sentence and prevailed; in January 2016, the Hammonds reported to prison to begin serving the remainder of the sentence. (President Donald Trump since has pardoned the Hammonds.)
Bundy and his followers "were shopping," Walker said. "They were looking for an opportunity to carry on what they saw as the success of Bunkerville," the 2014 armed Nevada confrontation between federal agents and militia supporters. Walker said Bundy believed the Hammond case could be the match to ignite another American revolution, this one targeting the entire federal government. Walker said that Bundy and his supporters thought that Harney County residents would be willing to throw off the yokes of tyranny imposed on them by federal agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management.
They were wrong.
"The community shrugged its shoulders and said, 'What is this tyranny?'" Walker said.
Bundy and his supporters showed up in Harney County without an invitation, another mistake in the close-knit community. "Harney County is a conservative community," Walker said. "They're conservative in a traditional sense. They're not radical. The Bundys are radical."
Bundy and his supporters didn't understand something else about Harney County: the depth to which its members relied on collaboration, not just with each other, but with the federal agencies that the takeover leaders wanted them to overthrow. In such an isolated place, "people really have to depend on each other," Walker said. "You may very well have to depend for your life on your neighbor." The result is a community where "a high premium is placed on collaboration."
That collaboration extends to the federal land-use agencies that oversee such a large chunk of the the county: "Harney County was known long before the Bundys as the poster child for collaborative land-use management," Walker said.
So, when Ammon Bundy and his followers came storming into the county and started talking about an opportunity to stop federal overreach, "I was pretty sure Harney County would not go along with it."
Walker was right. But that didn't mean Burns and Harney County weren't in for a scary time during that winter of 2016. In next week's column, we'll return to Burns with Walker as our guide.