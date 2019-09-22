There's a line that appears early on in "Catch and Release: An Oregon Life in Politics," Les AuCoin's engrossing and entertaining new memoir, that caught my eye.
In the book, AuCoin, the longtime Democratic congressman from Oregon, reflects on the bitter lessons the 1968 presidential election inflicted on opponents of the Vietnam War. Then he observes: "Politics, however, moves in cycles even when it seems certain to have reached end times."
It's a reference to the political climate in the United States more than 50 years ago. But it couldn't feel more timely.
And, in fact, that's one of the reasons why AuCoin wrote the book, which was just published by the Oregon State University Press.
"We're at a point in our political history that is fundamentally and negatively different than the politics" of the past, he told me in an interview on Friday. "I wanted to let people know, this is how it once was."
And this is how it was for AuCoin after Richard Nixon won the presidency in 1968: A year later, AuCoin and other Oregon activists gathered in the shadow of Mount Hood for a weekend political conference, Demoforum, to lick their wounds and to inspire each other. Two years later, AuCoin launched an improbable campaign for the Oregon House of Representatives — and won. In 1974, when he was 32, he became the first Democrat to win a U.S. House seat in Oregon's First Congressional District in the northwest corner of the state. (The seat, currently held by Suzanne Bonamici, has remained in Democratic hands since then.)
In 1992, AuCoin gave up his seat to run for the U.S. Senate but lost, in a bitter contest, to incumbent Bob Packwood. Just weeks after the election, The Washington Post broke a story outlining allegations of sexual harassment by Packwood; the allegations eventually forced him to resign from the Senate, some three years later. AuCoin was asked whether he wanted to run again, but he passed on the chance. (Ron Wyden won the seat.)
Since then, AuCoin and his wife Sue moved to Ashland, where he taught at Southern Oregon University. They moved to Bozeman, Montana, for a time to be closer to granddaughters. Now they're back in Portland, and AuCoin is making plans for a barnstorming tour of the state to support "Catch and Release."
You have free articles remaining.
On the day AuCoin and I talked, students across Oregon and the world were participating in demonstrations demanding action on climate change. His comment about how politics moves in cycles even during what appear to be end times seemed particularly appropriate.
But AuCoin seemed encouraged by the demonstrations and had advice for the young activists: "Fundamental change, I have learned, comes from the ground up. If you make it politically hot for people in elected offices, then you're going to get a response. If you give up, nothing will be done."
AuCoin served in the Oregon Legislature during a time now considered to be a golden age for the state: Tom McCall, a Republican, was governor, and he "passionately felt the good of the state was more important than re-election. ... It was an era when partisanship was not as great by any measure as it is today."
He's watched, with some dismay, the increasing levels of partisanship in the Legislature — but that's nothing compared to how it's frozen the gears of Congress.
Part of the problem, he said, involves the sheer amount of money in electoral politics, both on the state and federal levels. (A chapter of the book, "Dialing for Dollars," covers this topic.) "People have to rise up in their righteous indignation," he said, adding that reform will require a constitutional amendment to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Citizens United case.
AuCoin, a former journalist, has written many op-ed columns in his time and said he's comfortable writing shorter pieces. (An attempt at writing a novel was "stillborn," he said.) Still, it was Sue who suggested the short-chapter format of "Catch and Release," with each chapter focusing on a different specific memory.
But it was AuCoin, a fly fisherman, who came up with the fishing metaphor that provided the book's title. Fishing a stretch of trout water one day, he realized he still carried wounds from that brutal Senate race. In catch-and-release fishing, of course, you release any fish you catch back into the waters. The same thing, he realized, was true of those memories.
"When it was time to let go of it," AuCoin said, "I had to let it go, reverently." (mm)