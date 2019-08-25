In my desk at work is a little fabric bag that contains an essential part of what I call my emergency milkshake kit: On days that have unexpectedly turned sour, I find that it helps to wander across the street and purchase a milkshake, which is admittedly bad for my health but good for my soul.
I'm still trying to train myself to be sure that I hand back to the cashier the plastic straw, because I don't need it: Inside the fabric bag in my desk is a reusable metal straw, and an accompanying cleaning brush that allows me to do away with whatever milkshake residue remains so it can be ready at a moment's notice for the next emergency. The metal straw, which was a gift, works just fine — the basic technological premise behind the device remains the same regardless of whether it's made from metal or plastic or paper or whatever. (I understand that some people are experiencing problems with paper straws, and it turns out that many of them are not recyclable or compostable, regardless of what manufacturers promise.)
I tell you this not out of any desire to claim some moral high ground (although, let's be honest: I have a cool-looking metal straw and maybe you're still stuck with plastic) but because I've been thinking about straws in the wake of an essay published last week on the website of The Atlantic. (The online version of this column has a link to the piece.)
Earlier this year, the Oregon Legislature passed, and Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 90, which bans most restaurants from automatically providing customers with single-use plastic straws, unless the customer specifically requests one. (Drive-thru restaurants are excepted, which is why I have to make a point of immediately returning the straw that automatically comes along with my milkshake. How hard can it be to say, "I don't need a straw?" Well, you have to break a lifetime's habit.)
The Senate bill in some ways mirrored a Portland measure which apparently has been successful in reducing the number of plastic straws that go into the trash and eventually into landfills and, in some cases, into the ocean. This year's Legislature also approved a bill to ban single-use plastic checkout bags, with some exceptions. (The Legislature should have taken that action on plastic bags years before, if only to give statewide guidance to retailers who must cope with the patchwork of local bag bans that have been enacted throughout the state.)
In any event, it's hard to make much of a fuss about the straw measure; after all, no one is really inconvenienced — if you really want a plastic straw, you still can get one just by asking.
But this is the point to bring The Atlantic's Annie Lowrey into the conversation: In her Aug. 20 piece, she trots out a handful of inconvenient facts: For starters, she reports, straws make up just 0.025% of the plastic that finds its way into the ocean each year.
Granted, preventing even a relatively small number of straws from landing in the ocean is a step forward, albeit a tiny one. And, Lowrey notes, maybe someone who stops using plastic straws will become inspired to take another step forward, and then another.
But there's a dark cloud to that as well: Lowrey points to studies suggesting that people who select a greener alternative sometimes feel as if they have a "moral license" to otherwise carry on per usual. For example, bringing your own bag to the grocery store tends to increase not just your purchases of environmentally friendly products but also your purchases of more indulgent items, because why not? You've already done your part for the Earth. You might as well treat yourself.
So, these somber thoughts keep intruding as I seek a measure of solace from that milkshake: Maybe we're going to need to cope with many more inconveniences in the year to come. I might need more milkshakes.
It turns out, of course, that metal straws have issues as well: For starters, cleaning them is a tad inconvenient. And metal straws, obviously, require the mining of metals, not to mention the energy required to get them to retail outlets. Restaurants that have started to use them report high levels of theft — it's an easy way for customers to claim some environmental bona fides of their own, with no additional cost. But you know what? I don't feel like thinking much about that right now. It's inconvenient. (mm)