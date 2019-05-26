The advent of the Memorial Day weekend always gets me thinking about summertime goals — you know, a long list of things that I might want to experience or tackle during the season. This sort of planning is based on two different realizations, one perhaps a little happier than the other: First, summers in the mid-valley tend to be glorious affairs (that is, of course, when they're not choked with smoke from wildfires).
The second realization is that I have a finite number of these glorious summers remaining to enjoy, and without making too fine a point about this, let's just say that the number isn't getting any larger.
As longtime readers of the column may recall, I started this process years ago by creating long and ambitious lists, packed with supposedly fun and useful activities such as visiting a new location every weekend and sending an old friend a postcard from each new site. Or perhaps this would be the summer when I finally declared victory over dandelions and tamed that lawn — perhaps sending postcards to old friends each weekend detailing my progress.
Needless to say, each summer ended in dismal failure. Old friends did not get postcards. Dandelions retired for the season still undefeated. My neighbors can brief you on the state of my lawn.
I responded every subsequent summer by ruthlessly winnowing down the list. It got to the point where one summer's goal was merely to take more naps (which still, frankly, would be a good summertime goal). But I failed even in that goal.
So you can imagine my interest in a recent article in The New York Times, in which Olga Mecking, a writer and translator who lives in the Netherlands, introduced readers to the Danish concept called "niksen." Roughly translated, the word means ... doing nothing.
At this point, you might be thinking something like this: What exactly do those wacky Dutch mean when they say "doing nothing?" Are they stepping away from their desks for an Instagram break? Are they updating their Facebook feeds with photos of lunches grabbed on the run? Are they adding another 30 minutes to their workouts?
No. They are serious about nothing. According to Mecking, it's pretty much what it sounds like: The idea of niksen, she writes, is "to take conscious, considered time and energy to do activities like gazing out a window or sitting motionless."
I know what you're thinking now, and she has a response: "The less-enlightened might call such activities 'lazy' or 'wasteful.' Again: nonsense."
Part of the reason we have such a hard time grasping this idea of doing nothing is that we have allowed ourselves to believe that our level of busyness corresponds with our level of importance. Mecking puts this well: "I'm so busy because I'm just so important, the thinking goes."
Another big factor is that we have allowed all our wonderful gadgets to fill our free time: Our smartphones, for example, make it difficult for us to unplug. (And I bet you feel a little twinge of panic in those moments when you don't know where your smartphone is.) No wonder that reports of burnout, anxiety disorders and stress-related diseases are on the rise, Mecking reports.
So what's the antidote? Nothing.
Seriously.
And research is on the side of nothing: Mecking quotes a psychologist who has found that daydreaming (a happy side effect of idleness) makes people more creative and better at problem-solving. And our typical response to feeling drowsy or exhausted — which is just to buckle down a little more — actually is a drag on performance and productivity.
The trick here, in a society that is racing in the other direction, is find the time to embrace nothing. Mecking quotes experts who say, as counterintuitive as this sounds, that the best bet may be to schedule time for nothing. One expert suggests noticing when your mind tends to start shutting down and scheduling breaks around those times.
And don't apologize for it: If someone asks you what you're doing during one of your breaks, the proper answer is "Nothing." It will be uncomfortable at first, but like any workout routine, you'll get better at it.
One expert even suggested hosting "boredom parties," in which a group of people gather to do nothing in particular. Not too long ago, this would have sounded silly. Now it seems like it might be, well, kind of fun.
So here's what I can say about the summer of 2019: I've got nothing planned. You're welcome to join me. I won't be sending postcards. (mm)