Recently, on a social media platform I occasionally follow, a discussion broke out about a question that, I must confess, has puzzled me from time to time: Why is it that you sometimes find abandoned sacks of dog poop on sidewalks or trails?
It seems odd that dog owners would go to the trouble of placing their dog's business in the bag, duly closing the bag and then just leaving it there. That's the hard part, right? The easy part is carrying the material home and properly disposing of it there.
Dog owners have explained that in the vast majority of these cases, their intention is to retrieve the bag on their way back from their constitutional, and that's an acceptable answer — although it doesn't explain why you might come across the same bag a day or two later in the same spot. Could it be that the dog and the owner are on an exceptionally long walk and have not yet returned? Could it be that the same dog just prefers to go in the same spot each day? Could it be that the dog owner had the best of intentions and simply forgot on the way back? Most of these acceptable explanations were raised in the discussion that followed on the platform.
(No one raised the littering question that haunts me: On one of my running routes, I frequently come across numerous tiny bottles of liquor — the size you get on airplanes — strewn along the roadside. How are these bottles getting there? Has someone bought a case of these tiny bottles and then gone cruising, gulping these shots down and throwing the bottles out the car window? Wouldn't it be cheaper just to buy a larger bottle? Has a stricken aircraft dumped all its liquor in a desperate bid to lose weight before an emergency landing? And although I don't want to throw any particular brand under the bus, almost all these bottles are made by SKYY vodka.)
I digress. In any event, the discussion over dog detritus was bubbling along on this social media platform, which prides itself on the civil nature of its conversations. But before you could say, "I digress," the conversation took an unexpected turn, as at least one user attempted to link the mindset of someone who would deliberately abandon a dog-poo sack with the mindset of someone who would start a school shooting. It got a little nasty.
In an odd way, it reminded me of the efforts underway in the mid-valley to try to promote open — but civil — conversations on issues of interest to communities, whether they be about proper dog etiquette, violence in our schools or anything else we tend to have disagreements about, which is pretty much everything these days.
There is good news to report about one of those organizations: Linn-Benton Community College's Civil Discourse Club has won national recognition from the Heterodox Academy, a nonprofit group founded by professors worried about what they saw as a narrowing of political viewpoints on college campuses. The club was the winner of the academy's Outstanding Student Award. Three of the club's founders, students Brandon Calhoun and Anthony Lusardi and LBCC faculty member Mark Urista, went to New York City in June to accept the award.
The club was founded in November 2017 in the wake of a controversial art exhibit at LBCC. Since its founding, Lusardi said, the group has worked to create roundtable discussions on campus on hot-topic issues and launched a civil discourse whiteboard in Takena Hall, among other initiatives.
Among the club's goals, Lusardi said, is to foster what he called "empathetic dialogue," in which listening to another person's point of view is just as important as expressing your own, and to teach tools for respectful disagreement. A survey by the club suggested that students can feel awkward about expressing their own viewpoints for fears of offending someone; the club seeks to teach skills to defuse some of that tension while still allowing wide-ranging discussion.
Getting the award from the Heterodox Academy was nice validation for the club's work, Lusardi said: "I've never felt so appreciated, especially for work that seemed to be done on such a small scale."
Lusardi's now a full-time student at Oregon State University, and he's trying to replicate at OSU the success the LBCC club has had. "It's a bigger challenge at OSU to get recognition," he said, because of the size and scope of the institution, and he added that he's had a mixed response from faculty members thus far. People interested in helping out or joining the conversation can email bridgeusa@oregonstate.edu.
Any topic is fair game — but you have to be willing to listen as well. And that's not a digression. (mm)