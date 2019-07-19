The following editorial, on the state Legislature's failure to deliver fire aid, appeared July 14 in the Medford Mail Tribune.
The 2019 legislative session will be remembered more for what it didn't accomplish than for what it did, thanks in large measure to the two walkouts staged by Senate Republicans to block legislation they didn't like. That makes it all the more frustrating that a relatively tiny request by southern Oregon lawmakers to address the issue of wildfires fell through the cracks of the dysfunctional session.
As a result, this region must wait through another fire season and maybe longer before anything close to real action can take place.
Rep. Pam Marsh, D-Ashland, who sits on Gov. Kate Brown's Council on Wildfire Response, spearheaded a proposal to allocate $6.8 million to thin forests around cities in Jackson County. Despite bipartisan support from Rep. Kim Wallan, R-Medford, the proposal did not pass.
We were critical of the governor's decision to appoint yet another committee to address the very immediate threat of wildfires and the smoke they bring to our region. We remain disappointed that more is not being done this year, not next year or the one after that.
Wallan said lawmakers from the northern portions of the state didn't seem to understand the need for more resources to fight fires and to help prevent future conflagrations. Let us hope we don't have to suffer through another smoke-filled summer to get their attention.
The governor's council is expected to produce recommendations this fall — far too late to have any effect on this summer's fire season. It's possible that a 12.73% increase in the Oregon Department of Forestry's budget could provide some additional money for fire suppression, but only after the governor's council makes recommendations — "later this year," according to a department spokeswoman.
Meanwhile, southern Oregonians hold their collective breath and feel grateful for somewhat cooler-than-normal temperatures so far this season. If that holds, and lightning stays away, we could get through the summer unscathed. But that would be sheer luck, not the result of leadership from the governor or assistance from the Legislature.
Power lines and wildfires
A version of the following editorial, on electric utilities planning shut-offs to reduce wildfire risks, ran June 26 in the Medford Mail Tribune.
Pacific Power is doing the right thing by announcing in advance that it may shut off electricity in fire-prone areas if conditions warrant this summer. The company's plans are reasonable, and it is making every effort to limit inconvenience to customers.
A power line was the cause of the Camp Fire last year that killed more than 80 people and destroyed the town of Paradise, California. PG&E, the utility responsible for that line, now faces bankruptcy and billions of dollars in damages.
After the fact, a newspaper investigation found the company had delayed a safety overhaul of the century-old line. Also, PG&E had planned to shut off the line before the Camp Fire erupted, but customers objected to losing power.
Pacific Power has taken that lesson to heart, and is explaining its plans now in detail, so customers are prepared should it become necessary to interrupt power. That would likely happen during drought conditions if high winds threaten to blow trees and other debris into power lines.
Shutting off power would be a last resort, and power company officials say data from the past decade showed conditions would have prompted only one shut-off for about one hour. Shut-offs ideally would be announced 72 hours in advance.
If shut-offs do occur, the company will offer air-conditioned tents for residents who must leave their homes during a power outage.
Pacific Power's regional business manager told the Mail Tribune the company has a strong maintenance program. The company is also increasing its efforts to clear vegetation from around power lines and poles and ramping up inspections.
None of these measures will prevent fires igniting for other reasons. Lightning remains the biggest risk factor, along with human causes such as carelessness in dry forests and sparks from vehicles.
But planning to shut off power at the right time will remove one potential ignition source, helping keep residents as safe as possible in high fire risk areas. Rural residents should be prepared, and sign up for the county's emergency citizen notification system on the county's website.