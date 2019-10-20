Here are excerpts from editorials published recently in other Oregon newspapers.
The East Oregonian, Oct. 15, on getting flu shots:
Imagine if every year the U.S. military suffered thousands of causalities in some foreign conflict.
It is a difficult and chilling scenario. Fortunately, no such war exists, but every year seasonal flu and its complications send people to the hospital and kill many more.
In this day and age, we tend to focus on diseases that grab headlines and generate fear but are tucked into remote jungle regions. Ebola continues even now to burn through portions of the Congo. Yet we forget that seasonal influenza is a dangerous and routine malady that rolls through our midst.
The flu is no joke. It can kill and often does, but there is a time-tested method to avoid it.
Taking the time out to get a flu shot isn't just a minor inconvenience. It is a critical part of keeping not only yourself safe but also your friends and family and others you may not even know.
As far as Mother Nature goes, influenza is a perfect virus. Easily spread, it infects people with ease. When someone infected coughs, sneezes or even talks, the virus can be inhaled into the lungs. From there the virus spreads and brings on the all-too-familiar symptoms of the flu.
About 8% of the U.S. population is infected by the virus each year.
Flu can also create severe complications, including pneumonia and other infections.
The annual cost of flu is steep. Estimates place a price tag of more than $9 billion a year in costs connected to hospital stays and visits to the doctor because of the virus. That is not counting, by the way, the number of days missed from work by those who are struck down by the virus.
That is why getting a flu shot now is so important. Generally, acquiring a flu shot isn't expensive and it is a fast, efficient way to avoid the sickness.
Get your flu shot either from your primary care provider or by visiting the county health department. Pharmacies in grocery stores and drug stores often provide vaccines as well.
No one likes to get sick and certainly no one wants to spend seven to 10 days at home fighting off the flu virus. But modern medicine offers all of us a way to avoid the flu.
Don't mess around with the flu. Get your flu shot. A short time out during the day to get the vaccine will pay off down the road.
Beware of sex traffickers
The Eugene Register-Guard, Oct. 13, on community vigilance against sex trafficking:
Sex trafficking is a lucrative $2 billion a year industry in the United States that preys on the vulnerable and hopeless. It may seem far away from places like Eugene and Springfield — but, sadly, it is not.
"It happens here and at shocking rates. If you think that you haven't directly come in contact with somebody who's been trafficked, you're kidding yourself," said Tamara LeRoy, who also serves as the trafficking intervention coordinator for Sexual Assault Support Services, or SASS.
The Register-Guard has been examining the impact of sex trafficking in Lane County in a multipart series. Shedding light on this problem is important. Victims are often hesitant to speak out because of the shame and stigma associated with such sexual exploitation. It is a topic often avoided in polite society.
But that avoidance gives traffickers room to do their work — too much room.
Sex trafficking is defined by the U.S. State Department as when a person engages in a commercial sex act by force, threats of force, fraud, coercion or any combination of those.
In Oregon, more than 100 sex trafficking cases were reported in 2018. That number is almost certainly a dramatic undercount of actual sex trafficking activity.
Interstate 5, the nearly 1,400-mile-long interstate running from Mexico to Canada, is a major sex-trafficking corridor, according to law enforcement officials — though not all victims are relocated by their trafficker.
Parents may think of sex trafficking as something that happens to other people's children — runaways, kids with drug problems, etc. But sex traffickers are adept at recruiting all sorts of children, and parents need to be vigilant.
How can parents be proactive? For one, actively monitor what your children are doing online and talk frankly about safety, their online presence and the risks they face.
"Right now (social media) is a very large platform that the kids in our community use and the traffickers do a lot of their recruiting through social media," said Curtis Newell, a Eugene police detective. "I get there's a fine balance between spying on your kid, but at the same time, if they fall into the hands of these traffickers that's not a good situation for them to be in."
Awareness is truly key. "If parents don't know what their kids are doing online, then they would have no idea if this was starting in their child's life," said Sara Jensen, a victim advocate for the Lane County District Attorney's Office. "And so when people say, 'Well, this doesn't happen here, it wouldn't happen to my child,' it's sort of like, well, do you know what your child is doing online, because that's where it can start."
Homeless and runaway teens are more vulnerable, and the community needs to work together as a whole to protect them. If you see something out of the ordinary with a kid on a street corner or at a gas station, notify law enforcement.
Sex trafficking doesn't always look the way it's portrayed in movies and on television. We all need to be vigilant and aware of what's happening, not just in our families, but in our community. If you see someone or something suspicious, don't hesitate to report it to law enforcement. The Lane County Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children Multidisciplinary Team (ecaseylane.org) would be a good place to start.
As we've said before, it's also important for the community to remember that the individuals forced into sex trafficking are the victims. Survivors should not be shamed or shunned. The community should work to bring them back — and prevent the victimization of others.