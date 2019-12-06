Opinion: Roses and Raspberries for Friday, Dec. 6

It’s frustrating to come so close to earning what would have been OSU’s first bowl berth in six years and still not get the job done, but Beaver believers can take comfort in the fact that the team appears to be moving in the right direction.

• RASPBERRIES to norovirus, the nasty little bug that sickened hundreds of children in Albany. The outbreak started at Periwinkle Elementary School, where 109 students stayed home sick on Nov. 22.

A highly contagious gastrointestinal infection, norovirus causes a host of unpleasant symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, fever, chills, body aches, coughing and a stuffed-up or runny nose.

Sometimes referred to as the stomach flu, norovirus is readily spread through exposure to body fluids from an infected person. The illness is most contagious when symptoms are present, but people who have had the virus can still pass it on to others for two weeks or more after they recover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And because there are many different strains of norovirus, it’s difficult to build up immunity even after you’ve been sick.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}