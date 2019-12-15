Opinion: Roses and Raspberries for Dec. 15

The Alexanders got a warm welcome from Beaver Nation on Friday, as they should. We hope they like it here, and we trust their arrival heralds the start of a positive new chapter for Oregon State.

• ROSES as well to Ed Ray, who will step down on June 30 after 17 years as president of Oregon State University.

Ray came to Corvallis in 2003 from another OSU (Ohio State University), where he had risen to the position of provost and executive vice president after a long faculty career.

He and his wife were embraced by the campus community, and both left an indelible mark.

Beth Ray, an educator in her own right, was an extremely popular figure with students. She died of cancer in 2014, and a student success center is named in her honor.

Her husband, meanwhile, has enjoyed a remarkably long tenure in a high-pressure job that tends to turn over pretty frequently at most schools. Ed Ray has presided over a period of tremendous growth at OSU, with enrollment doubling on his watch from a little under 16,000 in 2003 to nearly 33,000 today (though it bears repeating that only about 24,000 of those students are in Corvallis).