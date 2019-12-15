Opinion: Roses and Raspberries for Dec. 15

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
• ROSES to F. King Alexander and his wife, Shenette, who were introduced on Friday as the next president and first lady of Oregon State University.
The 56-year-old Alexander has a sterling resume of leadership at land grant institutions. Since 2013 he has served as president and chancellor of the Louisiana State University System. In addition to the main LSU campus in Baton Rouge, he also presides over three regional campuses, two medical schools, the LSU Ag Center and a biomedical research center. Statewide enrollment topped 50,000 students this year, compared to a little under 33,000 for OSU, and the LSU system’s budget was $3.1 billion, compared to $1.4 billion for Oregon State. He previously served as president of Cal State-Long Beach and Murray State University in Kentucky.
Alexander is a national advocate for college access and affordability, a fact that bodes well for OSU’s future in the ongoing struggle to hold down tuition and shore up sagging state financial support. And he can point to substantive progress in increasing the diversity of LSU’s student body, another area where OSU is working to improve.
The Alexanders got a warm welcome from Beaver Nation on Friday, as they should. We hope they like it here, and we trust their arrival heralds the start of a positive new chapter for Oregon State.
• ROSES as well to Ed Ray, who will step down on June 30 after 17 years as president of Oregon State University.
Ray came to Corvallis in 2003 from another OSU (Ohio State University), where he had risen to the position of provost and executive vice president after a long faculty career.
He and his wife were embraced by the campus community, and both left an indelible mark.
Beth Ray, an educator in her own right, was an extremely popular figure with students. She died of cancer in 2014, and a student success center is named in her honor.
Her husband, meanwhile, has enjoyed a remarkably long tenure in a high-pressure job that tends to turn over pretty frequently at most schools. Ed Ray has presided over a period of tremendous growth at OSU, with enrollment doubling on his watch from a little under 16,000 in 2003 to nearly 33,000 today (though it bears repeating that only about 24,000 of those students are in Corvallis).
The face of the Corvallis campus has been transformed by a mix of new construction and renovations. And the university seems to have a newfound self-confidence since the successful conclusion of the campaign for OSU, which brought in more than $1 billion in donations.
Ray’s not ready for retirement just yet. After vacating the president’s office this summer, he plans to remain with the university as a member of the economics faculty. We wish him well.
• RASPBERRIES to the Oregon State University Board of Trustees.
While we applaud the hard work the board put into the search for the university’s next president, we deplore the decision to conduct the search in secret.
The official justification for conducting a confidential search for Ray’s successor was a concern that highly qualified candidates might not apply if they knew their names would be made public. That’s fine in the corporate world, but it rankles in this setting.
OSU is a public university, funded to a large degree by Oregon taxpayers, and the search for its next leader should have been a more transparent process. We fail to see why the four finalists for the position couldn’t have been introduced to the campus community before the final choice was made to give the public an opportunity to greet them and take their measure.
After all, that’s the way it was done the last time OSU hired a president – and he’s lasted 17 years in the job.