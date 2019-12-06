Milbank: No, Mr. President, impeachment doesn't trigger NATO Article 5

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

French President Emmanuel Macron, in the run-up to the NATO conference, warned that we are witnessing the "brain death" of the military alliance since Trump's unannounced pullout from Syria and Turkey's invasion. But the brain causing the most concern in London this week is the one belonging to the impeachment-distracted American.

Trump twice informed The Washington Post's Phil Rucker on Tuesday that he had read something in "your paper" or "your newspaper" — forgetting he supposedly ended the White House's subscription to The Post. He said that until his presidency, the United States only "very rarely" won a case before the World Trade Organization; the United States actually won more than 90% of cases it brought. He said he predicted the Brexit outcome "the day before" the vote; it was the day after. He said, "I don't know Prince Andrew"; the photos say otherwise. He gave himself credit for increasing NATO member military spending by $130 billion "annually"; that's actually an increase over several years, from before he took office. And he said the "common foe" of Europe — Russia, presumably — "may not be a foe."