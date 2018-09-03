U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden has proposed legislation to require states to use paper ballots and to employ audits to ensure that hackers have not meddled with election results.
The bill is a logical extension of Wyden's longtime efforts to expand Oregon's vote-by-mail system to the entire nation. (And, as we noted last week, it carries a little bit of the spirit of former Linn County Clerk Del Riley, the father of Oregon's vote-by-mail system.)
The continued specter of meddling by hackers and foreign governments in U.S. elections lends the issue added urgency — especially as experts warn that the 2018 midterm elections already have been targeted by those eager to exploit weaknesses in our electoral systems.
Wyden's bill is dubbed the Protecting American Votes and Elections Act of 2018. (As an aside, why must all congressional legislation come with an acronym-friendly title, such as, in this case, PAVE? Surely congressional staffers have better ways to spend their time than dreaming up these acronyms.)
According to a press release from Wyden's office, paper ballots and statistically rigorous audits are two steps election experts say are necessary to give voters confidence that election results have not been changed by foreign governments or other hackers.
Currently, Wyden said, 22 states do not require any post-election audits and many other states merely require recounts in a few precincts.
Our editorials consistently have long pushed for other states to adopt not just paper ballots, but vote-by-mail systems, in part because the paper trail they inevitably leave behind makes them much more difficult for even the most skilled operatives to hack.
Since Wyden's bill was introduced in June, it's picked up support from a number of other senators and groups such as Common Cause. (A copy of the bill is attached to the online version of this editorial.)
But the bill still is a long shot to pick up much traction in Congress, in part because all the support in the Senate appears to be coming from Democrats at this point — and especially considering that a somewhat similar bill, which did have bipartisan support at one point, has just collapsed.
That bill, dubbed the Secure Elections Act, was introduced by two senators, Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, and James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma. It would require states to use backup paper ballots and to implement postelection audits to ensure that voting systems were not compromised. According to a recent story in The New York Times about the bill, it also would establish clear lines of communication between state election officials, the Department of Homeland Security and voting machine vendors.
But as the Secure Elections Act made its way through Congress, opposition emerged: Republicans said the measure oversteps congressional authority. The White House said the bill violates states' rights. State elections officials worried about shouldering additional costs. The bill is not exactly dead, but it is not expected to reach the floor of the Senate any time soon — and certainly not until after the 2018 midterm elections.
Some of the points opponents made about the bill have merit: For starters, states need to maintain control over their elections. This is not a duty that the federal government should assume.
But the federal government can — and should — provide encouragement and assistance to states to help them safeguard their election infrastructure against attacks from foes, both inside the country and outside. (While it's true that the federal government earlier this year announced the availability of $380 million to help improve election security, surely additional investment will be required.)
Maybe Wyden's proposal can beat the odds and gather some momentum. Or maybe his efforts can give a useful boost to the Secure Elections Act. But one thing is clear: More must be done to safeguard elections in the United States from those who are at work right now to undermine them. (mm)