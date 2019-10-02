The Governor's Council on Wildfire Response offered a progress report to the governor last week, and there was an eye-popping number attached to it: The chairman of the council, Matt Donegan, estimated that the group's proposals to improve the state's firefighting preparation and response could require up to $4 billion.
That's a lot of money. But there's a lot of work to be done.
Gov. Kate Brown assembled the council earlier this year. Its members have spent nine months working on the recommendations, which were unveiled during what likely will be its final meeting.
Brown's charge to the council was to address the changing needs of Oregon communities in relation to wildfire. That's a big assignment, although it probably helped the council's work that this year's fire season in Oregon was the shortest in two decades; the council wasn't distracted by the sort of huge wildfires that have ripped through the state during recent summers. (To be on the safe side, though, it's worth noting that the possibility of big blazes remains in the cards; major wildfires have burned in the West as late as November.)
But this year's milder fire season almost certainly is an outlier, especially when you consider the continuing impact of climate change and the condition of our forestlands. (It's telling that the number of fires this season on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry, 923, was about average, even though the fire season was about three weeks shorter than usual.)
So the work of the council is vital, and its recommendations demonstrated a gratifyingly high level of ambition.
In general, as a story by the Oregon Capital Bureau noted, the recommendations fell into three broad categories: creating wildfire-adapted communities; mitigating and developing resilient landscapes to prepare for fire; and supporting effective wildfire response.
"The basic element of this executive order (from the governor) is, are we set up for success?" asked Donegan. "Is what we have today sustainable given the increase in wildfires that we're seeing? I think the general message back from our communities is no. Many of these systems were built for another era and need to be updated and modernized."
Changes proposed by the council include a multibillion-dollar initiative over a number of decades to reduce the amount of fuel in our forests. Part of the issue here is that money has been diverted from forest management effort to help cover the rising costs of firefighting. It turns into a vicious cycle: We can't properly maintain our forests because we're spending so much money fighting fires, which only leads to forests that are increasingly clogged with fuels. (To that end, logging and thinning operations can be part of the answer, but so can controlled burns. Critics of the recommendations already have expressed worries that they show a bias toward logging.)
And the recommendations aren't entirely focused on fuel reduction and finding better ways to fight fires, although both of these are important. Part of the answer also involves building communities that are fire-resilient, work that could include items such as creating landscaped buffers around structures to reduce fire danger and implementing building and zoning codes to develop statewide standards in community fire-suppression planning. In other words, the work we face in getting a handle on wildfires should not be isolated to our wildlands.
The council's recommendations are scheduled to be formally presented next month. Then it will be up to the governor and lawmakers to figure out ways to put them into effect — and to find ways to pay for them. (It doesn't help that the state Department of Forestry currently faces a four-year, $100 million backlog of debt for fighting fires.)
But the recommendations offer Oregon a blueprint for moving forward. They also share a sense that the ways in which we have approached wildfire in the past no longer are sufficient. (mm)