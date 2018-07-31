The economic numbers the federal government released on Friday undeniably were good news: The Commerce Department reported that gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced in the economy, grew at a 4.1 percent in the second quarter of the year.
President Donald Trump, as presidents (Republican and Democrat alike) like to do, took credit for pretty much all of it.
"Once again, we are the economic envy of the entire world," Trump said on Friday.
Here's a case where Trump's not just blowing smoke: There's little doubt that the tax cut Trump pushed through Congress helped boost consumer spending, which was the main driver of that GDP growth in the second quarter, the best quarterly showing since 2014. Some economists believe that an annual GDP growth rate of 3 percent might be within reach, a nice boost from the 2 to 2.5 percent growth the economy has been notching in recent years.
But our economic recovery predates the Trump administration — and many factors regarding the performance of the economy are outside the control of any president. And it won't be clear for many years what long-term impact the Trump tax cuts, which are helping to push the nation's deficit past the trillion-dollar mark, will have on the nation.
We completely understand the temptation facing presidents to take all the credit for economic good news: After all, when the economy takes a downturn (as it inevitably does), Americans blame the president for that, even though that's always at least somewhat unfair.
With all that said, here's what we wish Trump would have said as he announced last week's economic good news:
"My fellow Americans, our economic recovery continues to gather steam. My tax cut put more money in your pockets, and your spending helped drive the remarkable economic numbers that we're releasing today. We may be on track for the best year yet in our economic recovery, which now has lasted for more than a decade. And while we have yet to see the broad-based reinvestment in business equipment that my tax cuts anticipated, I'm confident that will come around with time.
"While I think my tax cut policies have helped sustain this recovery, the fact is that it started before I took office. The nation's unemployment rate is 4 percent, which is outstanding, but the decline in unemployment rates began during the previous administration. As you know, I have many disagreements with President Obama's policies, but the fact is that unemployment rates started to decline during his years in office. The economy has added 3.7 million jobs in the 19 months since my election, which is good, but in fairness I must note that the economy added 4.3 million jobs in the 19 months before my election.
"Some may wonder why I would put this robust economic recovery at risk by running the risk of trade wars with China and with some of our allies such as Canada and the European Union. I believe the end result of these tariff disputes will be an American economy that is more resilient and less reliant on the economies of other countries — and, as for China, we need to see that country offer real protections for U.S. technology.
"I am aware that part of our recent economic boom is due to federal government spending. I know one of the promises I made during the campaign was to reduce the federal deficit. I haven't talked much about that since I took office. My hope is that a booming economy will give us the time we need to finally get serious about reducing that deficit, which may not come back to bite me, but could put a big crimp in the administration of my successor, Mike Pence. God bless America.
"I can take a couple of questions now, but I'm tired of talking about this Russia thing." (mm)
