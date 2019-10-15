The county's special Nov. 5 election still is weeks away, but if you're interested in voting, there's a more important date that you need to keep in mind: Today is the deadline to register.
It's easy to blow off these off-year elections. They almost never generate the sort of heat and light you'd expect to see in, say, a presidential election.
But it's a mistake to ignore them. The issues on these ballots often have a potent impact in our communities — and our pocketbooks.
This November's election is no exception: Voters in a couple of Linn County jurisdictions will consider bond levies to help pay for crucial local services.
The Lyons-Mehama Water District is asking voters to approve a $4.9 million bond measure to help pay for improvements to the water system. In particular, the bond money would pay for the construction of a 1.3 million-gallon tank designed to increase the system's storage capacity and improve its resiliency. The money also would pay for a new water main through John Neal Memorial Park to connect mains on Juniper Street and Neal Park Drive and a new water main along Highway 22. The price to taxpayers would be an estimated $1.15 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. That means the owner of a house with an assessed value of $225,000 would pay $258.75 each year for what presumably would be a more reliable water system.
In Lebanon, voters face a proposed $16 million bond measure from the Lebanon Fire District. If voters pass the measure, it would raise money for a replacement to the district's main fire station and some new rolling stock — three engines and two brush trucks, units used to fight wildland blazes.
Lebanon Fire District officials have done pretty much everything they can to squeeze every ounce of useful life out of the current main station on Oak Street: It's been remodeled 10 times, and Fire Chief Gordon Sletmoe said it's no longer cost-efficient to continue remodeling it. (And some of the remodeling projects have actually made the station less efficient; the living areas where firefighters spend much of their time are farthest from the apparatus bay, which delays response times.) In addition, the fire station does not meet earthquake standards or current fire codes. And it's not big enough for the number of people who work inside the station. Simply put, it is not sufficient to meet the needs of a growing department — or, for that matter, a growing community.
The price to taxpayers would be 34 cents for every $1,000 of assessed value, which works out to be $76.50 a year for the owner of that $225,000 home. But taxpayers would get a bit of a break: An existing bond, set at 20 cents per $1,000, would be paid off early if voters approve the measure, so the additional cost works out to be 14 cents per $1,000, or $31.50 a year. Of course, taxpayers eventually would save some money (about $45 a year for the owner of that $225,000 house) if they rejected the new bond and just pocketed the savings as the old levy expired.
But it seems to us that Lebanon residents would be well advised to take advantage of this opportunity to make a big improvement in the fire district at a relatively small price tag. The city has been on a roll in recent years, with the Lowe's distribution center and the COMP-Northwest medical school helping to lead its resurgence. A growing city needs to ensure that its essential services keep pace with its growth; the proposed fire district bond would to do that.
In the meantime, even if you won't get a chance to vote in the Nov. 5 election, it wouldn't be a bad idea today to be sure you're registered. Another election will turn up soon enough. (mm)