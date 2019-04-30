Sometimes it can be difficult to get excited about these off-year elections in May: After all, school board races and bond measures don't always generate the same kind of excitement as, say, races for the presidency of the United States.
And that's a bit of a shame. After all, the intensely local nature of these races makes it much more likely that these elections will have a bigger impact on the quality of life in your community than any of the goings-on in Washington, D.C.
Across Linn County, it's hard to find a community that won't be affected in some way by the results of the May 21 election. School board seats are up for grabs in Albany, Central Linn, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Santiam Canyon, Scio and Sweet Home. The Santiam Canyon School District, groaning under the weight of enrollment increases (a good problem to have, but still a problem) is asking voters to approve a proposed $17.9 million bond measure to replace an outdated 65-year-old building that serves as both the junior and senior high school.
The list goes on: The Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District, for example, is asking voters to approve a continuation of a current levy at the current tax rate (68 cents per every $1,000 of assessed property value) to upgrade equipment, improve buildings and subsidize staffing.
In Jefferson, the Rural Fire District is floating a proposed five-year levy at 38 cents per every $1,000 of assessed property value in part to cover a $275,000 loss incurred when Millersburg officials opted to use the Albany Fire District to provide protection, cutting Jefferson out of the mix.
And that doesn't even come close to covering the array of elections for rural fire districts, water districts, parks and recreation districts and even cemetery districts — you know, positions that might not be particularly glamorous but which often are essential to the fabric of our community life.
All of these races and issues are on the May 21 ballot, which is well worth your time and attention.
But there's a catch: You can't vote if you're not registered. And time is growing short to register: The deadline to do so is 11:59 p.m. today. That doesn't give you a lot of time to take care of this essential duty.
The good news is that it won't take you much time to register. Oregon elections officials have worked hard for generations to remove as many barriers to voting as possible, and now you can enjoy the fruits of their hard work: It will take you just a couple of minutes to register online at the website run by the Oregon Secretary of State's office, https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/. (Click on the green box that's labeled "Register to Vote.")
If you successfully register, your ballot for the May 21 election should arrive in the mail in the next few days. Another deadline then clicks into place: Your ballot will need to be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day so that it can be counted.
There's another thing to keep in mind about these off-year elections: These are the sorts of races that sometimes hinge on just a handful of votes. It's not unheard-of for a local election in the mid-valley to end up tied, requiring a coin flip to determine the winner; these are, obviously, races in which one vote would have made the difference. That never happens in these big-deal presidential elections. It would be a shame if your one ballot would have been the one to make the difference.
Typically in Linn County, these May elections in odd-numbered years struggle to even crack 25% turnout. Turnout in the May 2017 election was 23.7%, which means that 3 out of every 4 voters couldn't be troubled to vote. That means a minority of voters are making decisions — important decisions — on behalf of the entire community. You can become one of those influential people, but only if you register to vote. (mm)