Today is the first day of October, which means — as hard as this is to believe — that ballots for the Nov. 6 election will be in the mail less than three weeks from now.
That is, they will be if you're registered to vote. If you're not registered, you won't get a ballot. You won't be able to vote.
And you'll want to vote in this election, just like you should want to vote in every election: It's the one sure way to have your voice count on some of the biggest issues of the day.
This election doesn't feature a presidential race at the top of the ticket, but that doesn't mean you can ignore it and just plan to check in again two years from now.
That's because the Oregon ballot has the next best thing to a presidential race: a competitive race between two strong candidates for Oregon governor. The incumbent, Democrat Kate Brown, was able to brush off her last GOP opponent, the well-meaning but underfunded Bud Pierce. But in this year's opponent, Brown faces off against Republican challenger Rep. Knute Buehler, who has the political experience that Pierce lacked. And both Brown and Buehler have money in their campaign coffers; already, this is the most expensive governor's race in state history. You'll want to be able to weigh in on this race.
The state ballot also features measures you'll want to consider on hot-button issues, from Oregon's status as a sanctuary state to a measure that would ban spending state money to pay for abortions.
Locally, both Benton and Linn counties have interesting races on the ballot. County commission seats in both counties are at stake, as are seats in the state Legislature. Locally, many mid-valley communities have competitive races for city council seats — and these local races have the potential to directly affect the quality of life in your hometown.
All the more reason why you should want to be sure that you'll have a say in this year's election. But if you're not registered to vote by the end of the day on Tuesday, Oct. 16, you'll be shut out of the November election.
The good news is that Oregon, to its credit, has worked hard to make it easy to register. Our guess is that you'll have plenty of opportunities to register as you go about your daily business over the next couple of weeks. If you happen to be near the courthouses in Benton and Linn counties, you can stop in and register to vote at the elections offices there; it won't take more than a couple of minutes.
But there's no need to wait even another day. You can register to vote online, by going to the Oregon Secretary of State's website, at this address: https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/Pages/registration.aspx?lang=en
Again, it won't take you more than a couple of minutes. And if you let it slide another couple of weeks, you run the risk of missing the deadline. Register now.
And while we're talking about elections (and we will be, of course, for the next six weeks), here's another reminder: You might be annoyed by the political signs sprouting up around the mid-valley. You might wonder why your neighbors have seen fit to post a dozen or so signs in their yards (in full compliance with local sign ordinances). You may be so weary of or enraged by politics that all you want to do is storm over to the signs right now and rip them out of the ground.
Don't do it.
Most every election season, we hear fresh reports of people vandalizing or stealing or defacing campaign signs. Not only are these actions illegal, they are useless as well: Swiping or vandalizing an election sign has never in the history of politics convinced anyone to switch a vote.
You want to make a difference this election? Here's a case where the old ways are the best: Register to vote. And then vote. (mm)