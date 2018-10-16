Last week, the Albany Police Department placed a series of signs in the neighborhood around Hill Street and 13th Avenue. It's possible that you might have seen these signs around town earlier, at events such as the Northwest Art and Air Festival.
The signs don't feature any blockbuster new information: Instead, they include basic (and essential) tips on how you can avoid becoming the victim of a crime. So, for example, the signs urge residents to remember that a parked car can be a target for thieves. That's why you should lock your car doors and windows and place any valuables (electronic devices, laptop computers, firearms) in the trunk, where they can't attract the attention of thieves. (It doesn't really work to toss a blanket or a coat over the goods in the back seat of your vehicle: You might as well just put a little handwritten note on top of the blanket inviting crooks to check it out.)
If you insist on leaving your car doors unlocked, you might want to think about not leaving your garage door opener in your car, because — oh, do we really need to spell this out?
The signs also include tips to help safeguard your residence against evildoers. They include hints such as, you know, locking your doors (including your garage doors) and windows and calling police if you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood. If you're starting to hear some suspicious noises coming from your garage, could that be because you left your garage door opener in your unlocked car? We're just asking.
You may be saying to yourself, "Well, this is pretty basic crime-prevention advice. This is not really news."
And that may be true for you. But, as any regular reader of our Public Safety Log can tell you, this is advice that is regularly ignored by many mid-valley residents who discover, to their surprise and regret, that miscreants have taken advantage of an unlocked car door to grab whatever was within arm's reach — electronics, firearms, garage door openers, packages from area stores. (Officers say that more than half of the car prowls they investigate involve unlocked vehicles.)
Or how many times have you read an entry in the log about a burglar taking advantage of an unlocked door or window to enter a residence and grab an armful of goods? If that door or window had been locked, chances are good that the burglar would have moved on to the next house — burglary, like many property crimes, is a crime of opportunity, and scofflaws gravitate toward the easiest opportunities.
The statistics don't lie: If you're going to be a victim of a crime in Linn County, chances are overwhelming that it will be some kind of property crime.
Now, we don't mean to downplay the sense of violation that goes along with being the victim of a burglary or a car prowl.
But there's something each of us can do to fight property crime, and it doesn't require donning a crime-fighting costume. Just lock your vehicle. Make sure items in your vehicle are out of reach of would-be crooks. Lock the doors and windows in your residence. Keep a watchful eye out for untoward activity in your neighborhood. That's all it takes, and you're fighting crime.
The Police Department installed the signs in the neighborhood around Hill Street because officers have noticed a surge in car prowls in that area. The idea is to move the signs around, as needed, into areas where property crime may be on the increase.
It's a good idea — and the appearance of the signs in a particular neighborhood should serve as a signal to residents that they need to be watchful. And the signs can remind the rest of us that sometimes it's the little things we do that can be most effective at thwarting crime. (mm)