U.S. Rep. Greg Walden's announcement this week that he would not seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives and would retire in January 2021 threw a curveball into Oregon's 2020 campaign season (which, like it or not, is underway and has been for some time).
It also added a "must-do" item to the list of priorities for the state Republican Party in the 2020 cycle: make sure that the 2nd Congressional District seat Walden holds remains in the hands of the GOP.
Fortunately for state Republicans, that task shouldn't be too difficult. The far-reaching district, which stretches across eastern and central Oregon, is reliably red, which is part of the reason why Walden, in announcing his decision, said he was confident he could win reelection.
It's not an idle boast: In what was arguably his toughest race, in 2018, facing off against a hard-driving Democratic challenger, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, Walden eked out a 17 percentage point victory margin. Now, you might think that a 17-point win is a pretty comfortable victory, and you would be right.
But consider this: In his previous election victories, Walden never had a winning margin of less than 27 percentage points — and that came in the 1998 election when he first won the seat. In the nine campaigns that followed, Walden's winning margin never was less than 40%. So that 17 percentage point win in 2018 was a squeaker, by Walden's standards.
Of course, 2018 was a tough year for congressional Republicans across the nation. And there are signs that the demographics in the vast 2nd District are beginning to change a bit: In 2018, for example, in Walden's home Hood River County, more people voted for McLeod-Skinner than for Walden.
But it would require a string of colossal series of blunders by the eventual GOP nominee to allow Democrats to snatch this seat away in 2020. (Of course, losing the seat, the only one in the state's congressional delegation held by a Republican, would be a grievous wound for a party trying to maintain its relevance across the state — so you can be sure that Democratic strategists are at work pondering how to build a longshot bid.)
More interesting in the meantime will be watching potential Republican candidates eye the seat. Walden's announcement caught many people by surprise, but it didn't take long for potential candidates to begin raising their hands. Knute Buehler, the Bend Republican who ran a strong 2018 campaign against Gov. Kate Brown, said he was seriously considering a bid — but his relatively moderate positions on social issues could make him vulnerable to a primary challenger on his right (remember that he had trouble shaking off primary challengers in the gubernatorial race). But Buehler has name recognition on his side and about $125,000 from his well-funded governor's race in a political action committee, Knute for Oregon.
Sen. Cliff Bentz, the well-regarded lawmaker from Ontario, has said he'll run. Former state Sen. Jason Atkinson of Central Point has said he's seriously considering entering the race. You can be sure that the list will get longer as the March deadline for filing draws closer. With such a relatively short amount of time remaining before that deadline, candidates who jump into the race earlier may gain an advantage.
Meanwhile, in Washington, Walden is the 18th Republican to decide against seeking reelection in the House — and he is the fourth lawmaker who serves as the leading Republican on a prominent House committee to announce his retirement this year. Walden said in announcing his retirement that he was "optimistic that a path exists for Republicans to recapture a majority in the House," and if that happened in 2020, he likely would have regained his chairmanship on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. But his actions (and those of the other House Republicans who have announced their retirement) suggest that at least some Republicans believe that path is becoming narrower and narrower. (mm)