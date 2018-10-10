Considering how divisive and heated the debate over United States immigration policy has gotten over the last few years, here's a bit of Oregon history that seems hard to believe:
More than three decades ago, when Oregon lawmakers enacted what became the nation's first "sanctuary law," the measure wasn't controversial: It passed the Senate on a 29-1 vote. It passed the House on a similarly lopsided vote, 58-1. It's hard to imagine that kind of consensus these days on anything that even touches on the hot-button topic of immigration.
The ballot for the Nov. 6 election includes Measure 105, which would repeal the state's sanctuary law. But the reasons why lawmakers passed that law years ago still resonate today. That's why Oregon voters should reject Measure 105.
Under the state law, state and local law enforcement agencies are prohibited from using funds, equipment or personnel for detecting or apprehending people whose only violation is that they are present in the United States in violation of federal immigration laws.
The law provides three exceptions:
• A state or local law enforcement agency can exchange information with federal immigration agencies to verify a person’s immigration status if the person is arrested for another criminal offense.
• A state or local agency can request criminal investigation information from the feds that references a person named in federal immigration agency records.
• Finally, a state or local agency may use its resources to arrest a person who is charged with a criminal violation of immigration law and who is subject to arrest for that crime pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by a federal magistrate.
If Measure 105 passes, local and state agencies would be allowed to use their resources to investigate people whose only violation is that they're in this country in violation of federal immigration laws.
And this brings up our primary objection to Measure 105: Our local law enforcement agencies have much better things to do with their limited resources than enforcing federal immigration laws. There's no need to turn our local officers into arms of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And, in fact, that might come with a downside: Immigrants worried that local officers are cooperating with immigration agents could be less likely to report crimes or seek help. If community policing is built on a foundation of trust between local law enforcement agencies and the people who are policed, approving Measure 105 would erode that foundation.
Arguments in favor of 105 often focus on the issue of whether the sanctuary law shields lawbreakers and therefore makes Oregon more dangerous. But studies have shown that immigrants are, in fact, less likely to commit crimes than American citizens. (And, in fact, being in the country without authorization isn't a crime; it's a civil offense. Crossing the border illegally is a federal misdemeanor on the first offense and only becomes a felony if someone deported returns without authorization.)
The state's 1997 sanctuary law was passed in reaction to a lawsuit filed over an incident of racial profiling. Voters should take this opportunity to renew the state's stand against racial profiling by rejecting Measure 105.
None of this gets Congress off the hook in its long-neglected task of overhauling federal immigration policy. The basic goals of such an overhaul should include: revamping our system for dealing with guest workers so it connects better with the employers who need those workers; offering legal immigrants clearly designated and relatively straightforward paths to citizenship; crafting humane and rational policies to deal with refugees; and developing more effective strategies to guard the border.
Every time Congress seems as if it's making progress on immigration reform, the effort runs out of steam. Reform isn't impossible, but it will take a measure of courage — just like what Oregon legislators showed three decades ago when they passed the sanctuary law. (mm)