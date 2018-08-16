Subscribe for 17¢ / day
President Donald Trump 

Even in the best of times, the relationship between the media and the presidency is fraught with tension, and it's been that way since the start of this grand American experiment.

You've certainly heard about Thomas Jefferson's famous remark about newspapers and democracy, written in a letter to a friend: “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

Jefferson wrote that in 1787, the year the Constitution was adopted.

That was before Jefferson was elected president. The New York Times noted in an editorial this week that Jefferson was singing a different tune 20 years later, after serving in the White House:  “Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper,” he wrote. “Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle.”

It's not much of a journey from "polluted vehicle" to "enemy of the people," in the preferred parlance of the current administration. 

So sparks between the presidency and the media are nothing new.

But still: There is something unusually worrisome about the Trump administration's continued assault on the media. In ferocity and in sheer volume, in the steady drumbeat of criticism, in the reckless attempt to paint all journalists with the same broad brush, these attacks may be unprecedented. 

So, as we join a chorus of other American newspapers today that are writing editorials about the administration's war on the media, let us say this: We are certainly not perfect, as our readers remind us every day.

But to attempt to smear us with the label of "enemy of the people" not only is incorrect, but shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the role of the press in this American democracy. 

It's worth remembering that the First Amendment's guarantee of freedom of the press was meant to provide a check on the activities of government.

But not just the actions of the federal government: Does the administration believe that reporters covering the activities of city councils in Sweet Home or Philomath are enemies of the people? What about that reporter staying late as the Corvallis School Board wraps up another meeting? How about that reporter who slides behind the press table most every Tuesday morning to keep tabs on the doings of the Linn County Board of Commissioners?  

These are not enemies of the people. They are, rather, representatives of the people, men and women doing the best they can to provide accurate information so that citizens can fully participate in their governments. The technology has changed over the two centuries of U.S. history, but our basic mission has not: We report, so readers can decide. 

Presidents have taken different approaches to the press during their administrations. President Barack Obama, for example, never lived up to the promises he made to run the most transparent administration in history. But one thing has been constant: Every president, at some time during their terms, has found the press to be a thorn in their sides.

Some presidents came to understand how that could be a good thing: In the wake of the Bay of Pigs fiasco, John F. Kennedy reflected on the role of the press:

"Without debate, without criticism, no administration and no country can succeed — and no republic can survive. ... (T)hat is why our press was protected by the First Amendment — the only business in America specifically protected by the Constitution — not primarily to amuse and entertain, not to emphasize the trivial and the sentimental, not to simply 'give the public what it wants' — but to inform, to arouse, to reflect, to state our dangers and our opportunities, to indicate our crises and our choices, to lead, mold, educate and sometimes even anger public opinion."

President Donald Trump would be well-served to reflect on Kennedy's words — and then to de-escalate his war on the media. (mm)

