Even in the best of times, the relationship between the media and the presidency is fraught with tension, and it's been that way since the start of this grand American experiment.
You've certainly heard about Thomas Jefferson's famous remark about newspapers and democracy, written in a letter to a friend: “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
Jefferson wrote that in 1787, the year the Constitution was adopted.
That was before Jefferson was elected president. The New York Times noted in an editorial this week that Jefferson was singing a different tune 20 years later, after serving in the White House: “Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper,” he wrote. “Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle.”
It's not much of a journey from "polluted vehicle" to "enemy of the people," in the preferred parlance of the current administration.
So sparks between the presidency and the media are nothing new.
But still: There is something unusually worrisome about the Trump administration's continued assault on the media. In ferocity and in sheer volume, in the steady drumbeat of criticism, in the reckless attempt to paint all journalists with the same broad brush, these attacks may be unprecedented.
So, as we join a chorus of other American newspapers today that are writing editorials about the administration's war on the media, let us say this: We are certainly not perfect, as our readers remind us every day.
But to attempt to smear us with the label of "enemy of the people" not only is incorrect, but shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the role of the press in this American democracy.
It's worth remembering that the First Amendment's guarantee of freedom of the press was meant to provide a check on the activities of government.
But not just the actions of the federal government: Does the administration believe that reporters covering the activities of city councils in Sweet Home or Philomath are enemies of the people? What about that reporter staying late as the Corvallis School Board wraps up another meeting? How about that reporter who slides behind the press table most every Tuesday morning to keep tabs on the doings of the Linn County Board of Commissioners?
These are not enemies of the people. They are, rather, representatives of the people, men and women doing the best they can to provide accurate information so that citizens can fully participate in their governments. The technology has changed over the two centuries of U.S. history, but our basic mission has not: We report, so readers can decide.
Presidents have taken different approaches to the press during their administrations. President Barack Obama, for example, never lived up to the promises he made to run the most transparent administration in history. But one thing has been constant: Every president, at some time during their terms, has found the press to be a thorn in their sides.
Some presidents came to understand how that could be a good thing: In the wake of the Bay of Pigs fiasco, John F. Kennedy reflected on the role of the press:
"Without debate, without criticism, no administration and no country can succeed — and no republic can survive. ... (T)hat is why our press was protected by the First Amendment — the only business in America specifically protected by the Constitution — not primarily to amuse and entertain, not to emphasize the trivial and the sentimental, not to simply 'give the public what it wants' — but to inform, to arouse, to reflect, to state our dangers and our opportunities, to indicate our crises and our choices, to lead, mold, educate and sometimes even anger public opinion."
President Donald Trump would be well-served to reflect on Kennedy's words — and then to de-escalate his war on the media. (mm)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I do not think Mike even tries to understand what has been going on in the media and as such does not understand the President’s take on the “Fake News” of the last year.
It began with the media, almost totally controlled by left wing zealots, reporting on rumors and acting like they were factual stories. The media also refused to report on real news when it was anything negative towards a Democrat or liberal ideal. And so it began. The undeniable attempt by the media to control and sway the country during an election. Anything bad about their side (left wing) was squashed and hidden or at the very least given very little air but any little spec of negative information was front page, wall to wall on every station all day. And you can attempt to call me a liar and other names but the proof is in the video. It got real nasty after Clinton lost and as time passed the media continued to push anything and everything they could to make the President and conservatives look bad.
So here we are. We have a free press, but it is so slanted those watching end up either confused or under educated about true facts and all of this continues to split the country and divide us and is now provoking the kind of violence we saw last weekend. But again, the marchers yelling “No Border, No Wall, No USA at All” has not be aired on the media except the one real news channel and this is how the left wing corrupt FAKE news is twisting and controlling the public.
So Mike, while some of what you say has a ring of truth to it you and others in the press are either simply looking the other way refusing to see the truth or are your selves involved in the biggest media failure of our time.
We do in fact have a Free Press, but if they do not report ALL facts clearly without bias or if they purposely ignore facts that do not fit their point of view because they have an agenda, the citizens are no longer able to make clear decisions and have been robbed of one of America’s greatest gifts.
Freedom of Speech only matters if applied evenly and honestly for all.
Well said, Mr. McInally. Thank you, D-H, for being here and doing a great job in the face of difficult obstacles. I am proud to be a subscriber.
Some (like the commenter above) claim that the "mainstream media" has a leftist bias because of its criticism of Trump. But it's not a LEFTIST bias, it's a "bias" of reporting what the president and his administration said and did--things the media got on video, audio, and paper documents.
Every president and his administration get intense scrutiny from the press, every word and action reported and dissected. If you run for, and accept, the office of President of the United States, you have to be ready to take the heat--or get out of the kitchen. Trump will do neither, so he lashes out like the frightened animal that he is.
Newspapers are merely shining the light on Trump. If he looks bad, it's because he is.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.