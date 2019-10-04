President Donald Trump never has been noted for his understatement or, for that matter, for his precise use of the language.
Still, he should be more careful about how he uses the "T" word ("treason," in this case), and his frequent use of the word to lambaste Democrats and other perceived opponents suggests that either Trump doesn't know how treason is specifically defined in the Constitution or doesn't care.
As The Associated Press noted in a news story this week, treason is narrowly defined in the Constitution. And, regardless of what you might think about the impeachment probe now underway in the House, there can be (or there should be) no reason to think that it rises to the level of treason.
The Constitution says that "Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort."
That's it. In other words, as the AP explained, treason occurs only ("only" is an important word here) when a U.S. citizen (or a noncitizen on U.S. territory) wages war against the country or provides material support to a declared enemy of the United States.
The limitation means that the executive branch can bring treason charges only in very limited cases. So, for example, when the U.S. pressed charges against Ethel and Julius Rosenberg, accusing them of giving atomic secrets to the Soviet Union during the Cold War, they were charged with espionage, not treason.
Trump is fond of accusing his political opponents as treasonous. Most recently, after Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, the head of the House Intelligence Committee, issued his summary of the president's controversial phone call with the president of Ukraine, Trump tweeted this: "Arrest for Treason?"
Shockingly, Schiff was not immediately hauled out of his office by U.S. marshals. That's because he hadn't committed treason.
This wasn't anywhere near the first time that Trump had labeled a political opponent as being treasonous. You might recall his response to the anonymous op-ed piece published last September by The New York Times. The piece, which supposedly was written by a senior official in the administration, outlined how the official and others were "working diligently from within to frustrate parts of (Trump's) agenda and his worst inclinations."
Our response at the time was that the official, who remains unidentified, probably needed to resign from the administration and go public.
Trump's response was different: "TREASON?" he tweeted on the same day the Times published the piece.
At least he put a question mark after the tweet. If the president is actually asking the question, though, we can answer it: No. It's not treason. End of story. (mm)
Celebrating Novak's life
A celebration of Matilda Novak's life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Hope Church in Albany. And, at the risk of considerable understatement, this is a life worth celebrating.
Novak, of course, was the matriarch of the immigrant family that owns and operates Novak's Hungarian Restaurant in downtown Albany, a mid-valley landmark. "Mama" Novak died last week at age 84; she had suffered a stroke the day before.
It's been a tough 18 months for the Novak family; "Papa" Joseph Novak died in January 2018 and a fire in February of this year has kept the restaurant closed since then. The eatery is expected to reopen later this year.
The Novaks' story — they escaped the communist revolution in Hungary in 1957 and then resettled in the United States — is dramatic and inspiring. And in part because they saw firsthand a totalitarian regime in action, they never took for granted the freedoms they found in America.
"Mama" Novak always understood how food, faith and community went hand in hand: On Sunday, the day before her stroke, she continued her tradition of making chicken soup for the sick.
Every community needs quiet heroes. Matilda Novak was one of those. (mm)