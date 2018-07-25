Twitter is exactly right in its decision not to ban President Donald Trump from the social network service, even though his tweet this week against Iran would seem to violate the service's prohibition against threats of violence.
Here is the text of the tweet on Sunday, part of what appeared to an escalating war of words between the administration and Iran. (The punctuation is from the original.)
"To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!"
Trump's tweet apparently was meant as a response to a speech earlier Sunday by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in which the Iranian warned of a "mother of all wars" if the United States attacked.
"Mr. Trump, don't play with the lion's tail," Rouhani said. He added, however, that peaceful ties between the countries could lead to the "mother of all peace."
Trump responded by hitting the "CAPS LOCK" button on his smartphone and firing off his tweet.
This is not, of course, the first time that Trump has turned to Twitter to send a message: The president likes the service, in part because it lets him say what he wants (within the 280-character limit) without any spin from that pesky media.
It also is not the first time that Trump critics have called for the president to be banned from Twitter. Twitter has declined to do so, and makes a good case for why the president should be treated as a special case. (Obviously, upper case.)
Here's Twitter's argument: "Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial tweets would hide important information people should be able to see and debate." In fact, Twitter argues, keeping up political figures' controversial tweets encourages discussion and helps hold leaders accountable.
We agree. These tweets, even the ones in all caps, offer a measure of insight into what's going on in Trump's head, and are important for that reason.
To some degree, Sunday's tweet is reminiscent of Trump's threat to unleash "fire and fury like the world has never seen" against North Korea. Since those tweets, though, Trump has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and cooled down the rhetoric considerably. Maybe Trump hopes for a similar outcome with Iran.
Or maybe not: Sunday's tweet on Iran was very much in keeping with remarks from other administration officials, who also stepped up their verbal assaults on the country.
In any event, although Twitter is correct in its decision not to ban the president from the service, is it too much to hope that Trump himself could exercise some discretion with his smartphone?
Oh, it probably is. But, in the alternative, could we hope that Trump at least shows some discipline with the "CAPS LOCK" button? After all, diplomacy — while it sometimes does require shouting — often calls for whispers as well. (mm)
Help with the heat
The heat advisory for the mid-valley issued by the National Weather Service office in Portland will remain in effect at least until 10 p.m. Thursday. But even after the advisory expires, highs in the mid-valley are expected to be 90 or above at least through next Monday.
So this is a good time to issue a reminder:
You know how to handle yourself in a heat wave — avoid the sun, stay in air-conditioned rooms, drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing and so forth.
But the heat can have an outsized effect on the elderly and people suffering from chronic diseases. So add one more item to your hot-weather checklist: Keep an eye out for family members, friends, relatives and neighbors who may not have access to air conditioning and may be in need of assistance. It's the cool thing to do. (mm)
