It's an experience that likely cannot be imagined, unless you were there. But, on this day, it may be useful to try:
Imagine it is 75 years ago and you are, say, 21 years old. You and thousands of your companions are making a journey over unsettled seas under the cover of darkness to launch what will be remembered as the largest seaborne invasion in history.
You are headed to Omaha Beach, one of five landing sites on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
You're not alone: In all, some 160,000 troops from the United States and its allies are making the crossing on this D-Day. Thousands of other vehicles are involved in making the crossing between Britain and France, including nearly 5,000 landing and assault crafts, 289 escort vessels and 277 minesweepers. Airplanes are buzzing overhead, adding a measure of support to the mission.
The invasion originally was scheduled for the day before, but forecasters correctly predicted choppy weather and lashing rain on June 5, pushing the invasion back a day to June 6. (An interesting footnote to that: A British meteorologist, Capt. James Martin Stagg, made the correct prediction about a brief break in the bad weather on the morning of June 6, allowing Gen. Dwight Eisenhower to order the invasion to begin. Stagg's prediction arguably is the most important weather forecast in history, especially since his German counterparts didn't foresee the break in the weather and weren't expecting the invasion to occur just then.)
Even so, the weather isn't great, and waiting the extra day didn't do anything to settle your nerves. You and your compatriots have no idea what to expect when you finally leave the relative safety of your landing craft. But your gut is telling you to expect the worst and, as your craft approaches the shore, you begin to hear the sound of shrapnel. Soon, the noise of the invasion becomes overwhelming.
Your gut isn't wrong: Strong currents have pushed your landing craft well off course. Of the five beaches Allied forces stormed on D-Day, Omaha Beach is defended by the best of the German coast divisions. As you jump out into the frigid ocean waters, machine gunners in fortified positions on the beach take aim, ripping into your buddies.
It falls to the scattered American survivors during the course of the day to launch improvised assaults on German positions. Progress at some points is measured in inches. By the time the day is over, more than 4,000 Allied troops will have died.
But despite the carnage, despite all the other things that went wrong that day (and they were numerous), D-Day changed the course of history, allowing the Allies to turn the tide in World War II.
Although trying to imagine all this makes for an interesting mental exercise, eventually it's an exercise that's doomed to fail: Try as we might, it's impossible to imagine the sheer amount of courage required to jump out of the landing craft, to wade out into the cold surf, to watch your friends cut down all around you, to claim that beach inch by precious inch.
So imagination fails us. But what we can do on this anniversary is honor the sacrifices that were made on that day 75 years ago. We can listen to the voices of the dwindling number of survivors as they recount the terrible events; sadly, time eventually will claim the last of them. We can vow to remember those voices, to be certain that they do not fade away.
Today, on this anniversary, we can offer our thanks for the courage shown and the sacrifices made on our behalf 75 years ago. And today, we can wonder about this question as well: When a desperate hour like that comes along again, where will we find similar courage? (mm)