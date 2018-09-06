It's awfully easy these days, when our problems loom so large, to fall into the trap of thinking that there's nothing one person can do to make a difference.
It's understandable — we all have days when it seems like the best option seems like crawling back into bed.
But it's not true. Even small gestures can add up to make a world of difference. Consider these recent examples —ripped, as they say, from the headlines:
First, consider the work of 11-year-old RJ Aguilar of Jefferson. For years, the youngster and his family have frequented a spot on the banks of the Santiam River off Talbot Road. RJ aspires one day to be a professional scuba diver, so he spends much of the summer in a wetsuit, goggles and flippers. A couple of months ago, he began scouring the river's depths for discarded items.
And there, he found treasure.
Well, not exactly. What he found, at a spot where the river eddies into a small whirlpool and then calms, was a collection of soda and beer cans and water bottles. Some of them have drifted down the river for miles to settle in that spot.
So, every day he goes diving, RJ digs out dozens of them and cleans out the area. If he comes back the next day, he'll find that the area has filled again with cans and bottles.
The cans and the bottles from this summer have helped pay for an Xbox controller. But what RJ really would like is for people to stop tossing their garbage in the river.
"I don't like people throwing them in the water," he told a Democrat-Herald reporter. "It's not a good thing. I don't like people polluting the water."
We couldn't say it any better. But as we work toward that day, RJ is making a difference, one can and bottle at a time.
Next, consider the case of retired dentist Dr. Mike Goger, who in 2010 pitched the idea of a free in-house dental clinic at the Boys & Girls Club of Albany; driven largely by Goger's vision, the clinic opened in 2011.
Since then, the clinic has had more than 2,655 patient visits and has provided more than $800,000 in services to some 700 families from throughout Linn County. We sometimes underestimate the importance of dental care, especially for children, but it's an excellent example of how a little bit of care now can prevent a lifetime of suffering. Multiply that by the hundreds and hundreds of patients who have been served thus far at the clinic, and you start to understand the huge difference that one person can make.
Recently, Goger had a happy surprise: He was presented with the organization's National Silver Medallion for "outstanding and extraordinary service" to the Boys & Girls Club. The award is richly deserved, and a happy occasion for healthy smiles all around.
Finally, a word about the Historic Albany Carousel and Museum, which recently marked its first anniversary — and celebrated its 150,000th rider.
It's been a year of spectacular success for the carousel, which has welcomed some 210,000 visitors from all over Oregon, the United States and the world. After its first year, the carousel is paid for and in the black and its management is working toward ensuring its financial stability into the future.
It's worth remembering that the idea for the carousel started with an Albany woman, Wendy Kirbey, who was inspired by a visit to a similar carousel in Missoula, Montana, and thought it would be terrific for Albany to have one of its own. It turns out she was right — it has been terrific for Albany to have one of its own — but it required more than a decade. But it started with one person.
You probably have an idea that can make a big difference. But it likely requires that you swallow hard and climb out of bed. (mm)