Mid-valley voters on Tuesday continued their generally generous ways, apparently approving pocketbook measures in both Lebanon and in Benton County.
Perhaps the biggest surprise of a relatively quiet off-year election came in Lebanon, where voters appear to have passed a 26-year $16 million general obligation bond to build a new Fire District headquarters and purchase rolling stock to replace equipment that has long since passed its expiration date.
The vote in this contest still is reasonably close, so it's possible (albeit unlikely) that the tide could turn. But each new tally shows the lead for the measure growing slightly, so it seems to be a good bet to pass when the election results are certified. (The most recent results from the Linn County Elections Office on Wednesday showed the measure with a 262-vote lead, with 3,062 "yes" votes and 2,800 "no.")
In Benton County, a proposal to establish a 911 emergency district for the county passed by a comfortable 22 percentage points (11,731 "yes" votes against 7,370 "no" votes) and is the latest example of voters' willingness to pay for services they value. In the last couple of years, voters have approved funding requests from the Corvallis School District, the city of Corvallis and Benton County, even amid early signs of taxpayer fatigue.
The only mid-valley funding measure to be defeated in Tuesday's balloting was a proposal from the Lyons-Mehama Water District for a $4.9 million bond to help pay for improvements to the water system. At an additional $1.15 for every $1,000 of assessed property value, our guess is that voters thought the price tag was too steep. The measure failed by 56 votes, 151-207.
If you were running a pocketbook measure in the mid-valley on Tuesday, it helped if you were affiliated in some way with first responders: The 911 levy in Benton County, for example, will help pay for additional emergency dispatchers and should generate enough cash to pay for updated equipment.
It also helped to be able to set a relatively low price point: In Lebanon, the price to taxpayers will be 34 cents for every $1,000 of assessed value, which works out to be $76.50 a year for the owner of a $225,000 home. But taxpayers there will get a bit of a break: An existing bond, set at 20 cents per $1,000, now will be paid off early, so the additional cost works out to be 14 cents per $1,000, or $31.50 a year. Lebanon voters seem to have generally agreed that's a reasonable price to pay for a major upgrade.
In Corvallis, the 911 measure authorizes a rate of 65 cents, but officials said they would initially set it at 45 cents. (We would have been happier if the measure had been set at 45 cents in the first place.) At that rate, the owner of a $350,000 home will pay an additional $157.56 per year in property taxes.
But the next big levy request in Benton County will not have the benefit of a low price point: In the next few years, the county will have to decide how best to deal with its woefully inadequate jail. (We're starting to think that the official name of the facility should be the Woefully Inadequate Benton County Jail.)
County voters already have, on three occasions, rejected proposals to build a new jail. And that's not the only part of the county's justice system that is inadequate: Despite the beauty of the county's iconic courthouse, it is poorly suited to serve the needs of a 21st century criminal justice system. A measure for a new jail and, possibly, a new courthouse could be on the Benton County ballot as early as 2022. There are no estimates yet for what that will cost, but it's a safe bet that it will be considerably more than 45 cents for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Mid-valley taxpayers have been generous over the last few years when it comes to paying for services they want. A new jail is essential — but it will be a tougher sale than the two measures that apparently passed Tuesday night. (mm)