The most important thing that a school board does is hire a superintendent to run its school district.
In part, that's because if a board does its job correctly, it can typically avoid the second most important thing a school board does, which is to fire a superintendent.
The Albany School Board has yet to officially launch its search for the successor to Jim Golden, who was fired last month by the board for charges of gross insubordination, neglect of duty and conduct seriously prejudicial to the district. (Golden has vigorously denied the charges and has vowed to take legal action.)
But the board has offered a contract to an interim superintendent, Tim Mills, a retired superintendent with 40 years of experience in Oregon, Washington and Colorado. (Mills has accepted the job, but the contract has not yet been signed and the board must approve the hiring at its Aug. 20 meeting.)
The idea is that having an experienced educator at the reins for the next school year will give the board a chance to take its time in searching for a permanent superintendent. It's a good strategy, especially because searches for superintendents can be drawn-out affairs, and that work needs to be done with as much public input as possible.
We have nothing against Mills, who seems well-equipped to lend a steadying hand to a school district that could use that in the wake of the Golden firing.
But board members (and, possibly, the consultants who assisted the board with this search) were caught unawares by news of a scandal that enveloped the football program at Bellevue High School during Mills' tenure as superintendent.
Mills was named in a 2016 investigation commissioned by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association into alleged recruiting violations at the school. An investigation found the football program guilty of the violations and said school district and high school administrators, including Mills, "knew, or should have known, of the multiple violations of WIAA rules and chose to overlook, or not thoroughly investigate, these breaches."
This was a big deal in Bellevue: The football team was stripped of its 2012 and 2013 state titles and was banned from postseason play for four years. The ban later was reduced to one year, in part because the WIAA determined that a "culture shift" had taken place at the high school.
Presumably, Mills had something to do with that culture shift — and, to his credit, he forthrightly discussed the case this week with Democrat-Herald reporter Jennifer Moody. Mills said the accusation that Bellevue administrators hadn't acted on problems with the football program simply wasn't true.
Here's the rub, though: Albany school board members didn't know about any of this until Moody stumbled across the case when she did a routine online search. (You can duplicate the search by Googling "Tim Mills Bellevue School District.")
Jennifer Ward, the chairwoman of the Albany board, did take the initiative on Wednesday after Moody told her about the football issue: Ward contacted Miles and discussed the incident.
Ward said she came away from that discussion still satisfied that Mills is the right person for the interim job.
But it almost certainly would have been better if the issue had been raised and discussed during Mills' interview with the full board, if part because the incident would have offered insight into how he handles a crisis situation. That, of course, would have required that the board members knew about the football issue.
Of course, online searches don't always turn up the truth — and competent school superintendents inevitably will be the targets of online criticism that could be unfair. But that doesn't get the board off the hook for not running their finalists through a basic internet search; it just means that they need to view the results with a grain of salt. As we start the search for a full-time superintendent, that's a lesson to keep in mind. (mm)
