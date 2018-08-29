As Western fire seasons continue to burn hotter and longer, it's becoming clear that we need to start thinking differently about fire and its role in our ecosystems.
If you're keeping tabs on this summer's wildfire season — and it's hard not to do so, the way that smoke keeps coming and going — you might have noticed signs that we're starting to do exactly that.
Exhibit A: Our Sunday story about Paleologos Paleologou, who was studying geography at a Greek university in the summer of 2007 when a series of deadly wildfires erupted around the country. The shocked Paleologou shifted his academic focus, earning a Ph.D. in wildlife behavior modeling and fire effect assessment.
He now lives in Corvallis, where he's working on an 18-month postdoctoral research project as a visiting scholar for the U.S. Forest Service in collaboration with Oregon State University and Portland State University.
Paleologou is part of a team of researchers using computer modeling techniques to analyze where wildfires start and how they spread. The research could make a big difference not just in Greece, but also across the Western United States. One big conclusion thus far: Fire suppression is not enough. Work to lessen fuel loads also is essential. But, too often, that work follows political boundaries such as city limits or county lines — boundaries that wildfires don't respect.
The work that Paleologou and his colleagues are working on revolves around the idea of what they're calling "firesheds." Think of them as you would watersheds; a fireshed is a region defined by wildfires that have affected it in the past and may affect it in the future. Using computer simulations, researchers can predict what sort of wildfire scenarios are most likely to pose a threat to a given community and where those fires are most likely to start.
This sort of sophisticated modeling can also tell foresters where it makes the most sense to take preventive steps such as cutting fire breaks, thinning forests and setting prescribed burns. It won't be unusual for a fireshed to cross over political or ownership boundaries, but that's the way it should be: Fires don't stop burning when they reach a county line or a boundary between private and public ownership.
Paleologou and his colleagues also are encouraged by signs that we're starting to change the way we think about wildfire in our forest.
“The policy we have had for the last 100 years is we suppress every fire that comes to the mountains,” he said. “We need fires — this is a change we need to make in people’s minds. The new strategy is to allow some natural ignitions to burn naturally, to restore the role of fire in the forest.”
Of course, he adds, firefighters must be ready to move in if these fires threaten to burn out of control, and more work needs to be done to reduce fuel loads.
These attitudes won't change overnight; after all, they've been building for a century. But even the U.S. Forest Service — the agency that for decades sought to extinguish fires by 10 a.m. as often as possible — is starting to shift its thinking about wildfire.
And it's not as if smoke will be disappearing from our skies overnight, which is why a new proposal from U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden caught our attention: The Oregon Democrat on Tuesday introduced legislation that would help people forced to seek shelter from wildfire smoke when it reaches unhealthy levels in communities.
The bill is dubbed the Clean Air Refugee Assistance Act of 2018. It would allow those seeking temporary shelter from smoke to apply for relief under a Federal Emergency Management Agency program that covers temporary lodging for people who can’t immediately return home after a disaster. The bill is worthy of consideration: Just as we're making new discoveries about fire behavior, we're also learning more about the health hazards caused by extended exposure to smoke. (mm)