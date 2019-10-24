It felt like another shoe was dropping in what has become an unexpectedly mesmerizing drama: The Oregon State Police announced on Wednesday that the agency will stop providing law enforcement services to Oregon State University by the middle of next year.
State Police officials said they had been thinking for much of this year about terminating its contract with OSU because of personnel shortages elsewhere in the state. "Oregon law enforcement resources are in drastic decline and our statewide offices are starving for police personnel," State Police communications director Mindy McCartt said in an email on Wednesday. In the original notice of termination from the State Police, hand-delivered on Monday to OSU officials, Superintendent Travis Hampton highlighted that point: "OSP has decided to re-deploy its resources in order to best serve the citizens of the state of Oregon," he wrote in the letter.
Originally, the termination was going to go into effect on Dec. 31. But, at the university's request, the State Police agreed to continue to provide law enforcement services on the campus until June 30.
All the parties involved said it's a coincidence that the State Police decision came in the wake of a controversial arrest Oct. 13 of an African American student who was stopped by a trooper for riding her bicycle on the wrong side of the street in the university area — and who was then arrested and handcuffed after declining to identify herself or to show the trooper identification.
Officials on both sides said that it also was coincidence that the termination letter was delivered on Monday, just three days after OSU President Ed Ray sent an email to the campus community expressing his concerns about the student's arrest and threatening to pull the university out of its contract with the State Police.
“Let me be clear,” Ray said in his message, “this matter is sufficiently troubling that unless its resolution is satisfactory to OSU, we will reassess the value of continuing a campus law enforcement contract with Oregon State Police.”
Coincidence or not, it's not at all out of the question that the State Police felt renewed urgency to withdraw from the contract after Ray's remarks on Friday.
It's true, of course, that State Police officials have long lamented their dangerously thin staffing throughout the state. But it's not as if the agency was patrolling OSU out of the goodness of its heart: The university paid the State Patrol about $2.5 million in the last fiscal year for law enforcement services. The agency also provides services to the university's Athletics Department and OSU pays for those. It was not immediately clear on Wednesday how much the Athletics Department paid for that, but an estimate from OSP included in a contract amendment suggested that the total bill for the 2018-19 athletic season was expected to be somewhere in the vicinity of $450,000. In addition, the university pays the State Police another $6,672 each month for short-term dispatch services.
That money helps pay the tab for one lieutenant, two sergeants, one detective and nine troopers assigned to the university.
Oregon State officials now have about nine months to figure out how best to provide law enforcement services to the campus after the State Police withdraw at the end of June. That isn't a lot of time.
But it does allow enough time for OSU officials to pose some questions to the campus community. What approach to campus law enforcement best fits the needs and expectations of the people who live, work and study on campus? How have those expectations changed in the years since the 1980s, when the State Police became OSU's primary law enforcement agency? The answers to those questions should inform the next set of decisions university officials make as they prepare for a new era of campus law enforcement starting July 1. (mm)