You probably caught the headline this week from Oregon's state economists, who reported Wednesday that taxpayers are in line to collect nearly $1.6 billion in tax rebates next year, thanks to the state's oddball "kicker" policy.
As it now stands, the economists reported in their quarterly forecast of state revenue, when Oregon taxpayers file at the beginning of next year, they'll receive about a 15% refundable credit off their tax bill. For the median filer, it works out to be a credit of about $346, and although the state no longer mails out refund checks, that still represents money that stays with taxpayers.
As you recall, the state's unique "kicker" system is triggered when tax revenues for a two-year budget cycle come in at more than 2% over estimates that the economists make at the start of the cycle. It's an odd way to set state fiscal policy, but proponents say that it's about the last remaining check on state government spending — although it hasn't been particularly effective at that in recent years. Kicker opponents say the system essentially ensures that important state services go without needed funding.
Gov. Kate Brown and some Democratic leaders were talking about reforming the kicker during this past legislative session, but those ideas didn't go anywhere — possibly perhaps the leaders were wary of tinkering with the kicker at the same time that they were passing a new corporate activity tax to help fund K-12 schools. To at least some extent, that tax will be paid for by customers of those businesses.
In any event, before you start thinking about where you might want to spend that extra $346 in your pocket, it's worth spending a little bit of time digging a little bit deeper into the state economists' report that accompanied this week's revenue estimate. The report is always an interesting snapshot of where the state's economy might be headed.
As the economists have stated in previous reports, Oregon's economy continues to see healthy rates of economic growth — but storm clouds continue to gather. Oregon, they wrote, is no longer outpacing the rest of the nation to the same degree as it did earlier in the expansion. (The state is notorious for falling into recession later than the rest of the nation and recovering later.)
In fact, one of the clues that Oregon might be headed for stormy economic times is the sheer size of the kicker itself: "Kickers of this size occur about once every 10 years," the economists wrote, "typically around the peak of the business cycle." And it's certainly true that the economy is continuing to flash other warning signs that recession might be lurking.
The good news is that the state, on paper at least, appears to be in relatively good position to weather a mild recession. When the expected ending balance for the current two-year budget cycle is included, Oregon has more than $2.5 billion in reserves set aside, more than 12% of the two-year budget.
But there's a bit of cloud hanging over that as well: Even though total available resources for the state have increased by about $300 million, the state's general fund — which pays for the majority of government services — may be facing a bit of a squeeze. That corporate activity tax to help pay for schools comes with cuts in personal tax rates and is expected to reduce business tax liability. Since money from the tax will not be deposited in the general fund (remember, it's earmarked for K-12 schools), the end result could be a decline in general fund resources.
Lawmakers and state officials have done good work recently to build up the state's cushions against an economic downturn. As economic storm clouds continue to gather, they need to follow up that work by proceeding over the next couple of years with considerable fiscal caution. (mm)