If you're concerned about the smoke from wildfires that's drifting into the mid-valley, you might be interested in a series of public hearings throughout the state that's kicking off this week.
In five cities that typically experience skies choked with smoke each summer, state officials are seeking comments about proposed smoke management rules that could pave the way for more controlled burns.
The idea is relatively simple: Increase the number of controlled burns, and that could reduce the amount of fuel available for wildfires each season. Over time, that could limit the amount of smoke generated by wildfires — smoke that increasingly pours into Oregon communities each summer.
The hearings begin tonight at 7 in La Grande, at the OSU Extension Service building at 10507 N. McAlister Road. The hearing that's closest to the mid-valley is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28 in Eugene, at the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency, 165 E. Seventh Ave., Suite 100.
Comments can be submitted online as well; see the information box for details about how to do that. The deadline for comments is 4 p.m. on Sept. 14.
According to a recent Oregon Public Broadcasting story about the proposed rules, they would remove a ban against controlled burns that would cause smoke to be visible in nearby communities. The burns still would have to conform to state and federal clean-air standards.
Peter Daugherty, the state forester, told OPB that the idea behind the proposed change is to give land managers greater flexibility in the use of controlled burns.
There's a backstory here: Increasingly, scientists believe that thinning our forests will not by itself be sufficient to clear out the undergrowth that fuels our increasingly intense and destructive wildfires.
The missing ingredient is controlled burns — or, as foresters like to call it, "prescribed fire."
Controlled burns sometimes get a bad rap with members of the public, especially in cases where a fire gets away from attending crews or when a misreading of atmospheric conditions sends smoke from a burn into a nearby town.
But fire is a critical part of the puzzle in managing forest lands, and it's been too absent for too long. Part of this, of course, stems from decades-old forest policy that has called for wildfires to be extinguished as soon as possible. Generally, firefighters have been successful at that task — perhaps too successful. As a result of that policy, our forests are choked with fuels that are increasingly ready to burn as our climate grows hotter.
We are slowly beginning to understand the idea that we need to remove these fuels from our forests before wildfire gets there first. The popular idea is that we can do this work through logging and thinning operations. And don't misunderstand: This work is important (and would have the added benefit of getting people back to work in our forests).
However, forest scientists increasingly believe that thinning operations and logging are not enough by themselves to do the job. Thinning needs to go hand-in-hand with controlled burning. They are both essential tools for forest managers.
But where's there's fire — even the controlled kinds that typically are set in the spring or the fall — there's smoke. And smoke comes with health hazards of its own. (That's why the American Lung Association in Oregon has said it cannot support the proposed new rules.)
But there's a trade-off here that state residents need to consider: They can put up with a little smoke from time to time in the form of controlled burns. Or they can cope with a bumper crop of smoke during the heart of the fire season. (mm)