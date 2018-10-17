Here's some bad news: There's no indication that the number of telephone scams that afflict us is going to decline any time soon.
These scams are back in the news in the mid-valley. Most recently, the Linn County Sheriff's Office reported this week a new wave of a relatively old scam that made the rounds this week. It's worth taking some time to go into this particular scam in depth, because it offers a lbit of insight into the question we know you've asked yourself as you read about these cases: How do people fall for these?
The short answer is because the scammers on the other end have crafted their technique to the point where they're experts on playing on people's fears. And they're skilled at keeping their victims on the phone until the financial damage is done. (This is why the best advice is to just hang up.)
But let's take a deeper look at this week's featured scam.
Linn County residents this week received phone calls from someone purporting to be Capt. Guilford from the Sheriff's Office. This is particularly troubling, because there is a Capt. Guilford who works at the Sheriff's Office, but the actual Guilford was not the fellow who was calling. Remember that scammers can easily pull names like that from websites and other public information. (Scammers also can fool your caller ID system so that it appears the phone call is coming from the Sheriff's Office or the IRS or some other governmental entity; the point to remember is that your caller ID offers little protection against scammers.)
In any event, "Capt. Guilford" reports that you have an outstanding warrant and because you didn't show up for court, you now have a federal subpoena. The caller then asks you to get a prepaid money card and pay your fine over the phone. Once you've read the numbers of the money card to the caller, your money is gone.
Here's the bottom line: Law enforcement agencies never will ask you for money over the phone.
But here, courtesy of a Facebook post about one of these scams, is an account of an experience that a Linn County woman went through this week. The caller introduced himself as a law enforcement officer and was official-sounding. He went through the malarkey about how the woman had missed a date for an appearance before a federal grand jury.
At this point, the woman is thinking, "Well, maybe I missed a piece of mail. It's possible."
Eventually, though, the woman got suspicious and started asking for more information. When the fraudster told her that he couldn't give her his badge number, her suspicions only increased.
What happened next is typical: The caller got more aggressive in his speech, talking faster and louder and trying to bully and intimidate her.
So the woman did a smart thing: She said she had an appointment and needed to hang up. The response, again, was typical: The caller told her not to hang up, implying that there would be a warrant for her arrest if she did so. At this point, the caller is trying to keep the victim on the line for as long as possible.
The victim thwarted that strategy, though, by hanging up — and then calling the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
It's good to let legitimate law enforcement agencies know about these calls, but the fact is that those agencies can't always do much to track down fraudsters. So we need to keep our defenses up: If you get a call like this, and something just doesn't seem right, just hang up.
And our defenses are going to have to stay up: A recent report from a private company concluded that nearly half of all cellphone calls next year will come from scammers. The company, First Orion, says scam calls now make up 29 percent of all cellphone calls; next year, the company said, that number will jump to 45 percent.
That's discouraging. But it's another reminder that a touch or two of skepticism is the best defense against these telephone scams. (mm)