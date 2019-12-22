Editorial: Roses and raspberries for Dec. 22

• ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
• RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
A giant bouquet of ROSES to Dianna Howell, who is finally home for good. The 60-year-old North Albany woman has been battling a rare heart condition called apical hypertrophic cardiomyopathy since 1996. In July 2017 she was accepted into the heart transplant program at Oregon Health & Science University, but a little over a year later the program fell apart before she could get a new heart. Howell was one of 20 patients who were on the waiting list for a transplant through OHSU when the program shut down, leaving them scrambling for options.
Last March Howell was accepted into the transplant program at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, and on Sept. 7 she finally got the new heart she so desperately needed. But that was just the beginning of a grueling post-operative recovery program that required her to stay in Seattle for three months so her doctors could monitor her closely for signs of rejection.
On Dec. 12, Howell was allowed to come home to North Albany for a long weekend, on the condition that she return to Seattle the following Monday for one more treatment in the hospital to make sure her body wasn’t rejecting her new heart. By all accounts that treatment was a success and now she’s back home to stay. She still has a long way to go on the road to recovery, but now she can complete her journey in her own house, surrounded by friends and family. We wish her nothing but the best.
ROSES of sympathy and encouragement to Don Herbert of Albany, who needs a little extra help to get into the Christmas spirit this year. As Alex Paul reported in Thursday’s newspaper, Herbert says his heart “turned cold” when his children grew up and moved out of the house, leaving him feeling more than a little grinchy this time of year. So Herbert hit on the happy idea of decorating his yard with a “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” theme, including large wooden cutouts of Dr. Seuss’ famously anti-yuletide green meanie, his long-suffering dog Max and the winsome Cindy Lou Who. He also painted his mailbox green and labeled it with large letters spelling out “Letters to the Grinch.”
He’s already begun receiving letters from children urging him to lighten up and not spoil Christmas, for himself or anyone else. We can’t think of a better sentiment, and we can’t think of a better way of expressing it than by trying to cheer someone up.
In case you have some Christmas spirit to spare this year, you might consider sharing it with Herbert via the U.S. mail. His address is 366 Churchill Downs St. SE, Albany, OR, 97322. You might just help his cold and shrunken heart grow a few sizes this Christmas – and warm your own a little bit in the process.
ROSES to Jake Luton, who was named one of three winners of this year’s Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award. The sixth-year senior just wrapped up his college football career as quarterback with the Oregon State Beavers, a career that showed a great deal of promise but was sadly shortened by injury.
In 2017, he went down in a game against Washington State with what turned out to be a thoracic spinal fracture. He returned last year and reclaimed his starting spot on the roster, although he was limited at times by an ankle sprain. He came back again this year for a final season, although once again he was bitten by the injury bug when a forearm injury forced him to sit out the season-finale Civil War game against Oregon. His backup, redshirt sophomore Tristan Gebbia, played a solid game against the 14th-ranked Ducks, but OSU ultimately came up short in a 24-10 loss. A win would have punched the Beavers’ ticket to their first bowl game in six years, and Beaver fans have to wonder if things might have turned out differently with the battle-tested Luton at the helm for one last game.
Despite his injuries, however, Luton finished fifth in school history for touchdown passes with 42 and seventh all-time for passing yards with 5,227. He was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week two times in his final campaign and made watch lists for the Johnny Unitis Golden Arm and Maxwell awards. We wish him well in his future endeavors.
Normally in this space we like to mix in a few RASPBERRIES to balance things out. But this is Christmas week and we’re in a forgiving mood, so we’ll hold our tongue for the moment. We’ll get back to dishing out censure soon enough. For now, let’s all soak up some of the abundant good cheer the season has to offer.