Indulge us again as we reflect on the mid-valley's wildfire season, which (so far) has been relatively light.
There were big wildfires elsewhere in Oregon, but for the most part, the mid-valley escaped unscathed. We did endure stretches when smoke from fires elsewhere filled the valley, but by and large, it would appear that we're out of the woods.
But let us add this asterisk to that now: We're in the middle of a stretch of warm early-autumn days. (Forecasts are calling for cooler weather, with a chance of showers, this weekend.) Until we finally make the turn to fall, fire officials still are somewhat worried about dry conditions. It's not at all out of the question that we could still see wildfires flare up and make a bit of a run in the few days remaining this month and even into October.
That's why the backyard burning ban remains in effect throughout the mid-valley. Many years, the ban is relaxed by the middle of September, but this season's conditions have officials reluctant to OK backyard burns just now. And surely your backyard burning can wait another week or two.
In the meantime, the turn to fall typically means that Congress turns its attention away from wildfire issues until the next season flares up as temperatures rise and forests dry out.
So it was refreshing to read this week about new legislation from U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon to create a $1 billion fund that would allow the U.S. Forest Service to increase the pace and scale of wildfire reduction projects, empower federal agencies to work with local communities to plan and prepare for wildfires and permanently reauthorize a collaborative forest restoration program that brings stakeholders together to thin forests.
"I'm hoping it'll become a bipartisan vision," Merkley said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters. "Everybody who pays any attention to the forest sees these benefits."
Well, maybe. Although it is true that federal agencies such as the Forest Service are in the midst of a long-overdue reassessment of the role of fire in our forests, top officials at the agency admit that more work remains to change generations of thinking there. And evidence is mounting that thinning by itself doesn't get the job done in terms of reducing the frequency and intensity of wildfires: That work has to go hand-in-hand with controlled burns — and many residents of the West still feel skittish about using fire to fight fire. (That smoke issue in particular is a potent one throughout the West, but wildland managers are increasingly sophisticated about the tools they use for these burns, including smoke management.)
In addition, any time politicians start talking about "thinning" forests, environmentalists start to worry (and sometimes with justification) that it's coded talk for greenlighting clear-cuts or running roughshod over the other important things we expect from our national forests — recreation, for example, or protecting sources of clean water.
So the Merkley legislation isn't a slam dunk, not by any means — and Congress over the last decade or so has not exactly raced to embrace fire-management legislation.
But asking for a billion bucks to tackle this work is a nice stroke, in that it highlights the sheer amount of maintenance and thinning work required on our national forests. Our sense is that $1 billion wouldn't get the job done — but it would be sufficient to tackle projects that long have been neglected for lack of proper funding. (In many cases in the past, funding for this type of work got sucked away by the increasing costs of fighting fires, but Congress finally passed legislation to ease that "fire-borrowing" practice.)
"It's way past time to do a lot more on the front end to make our forests more fire-resilient," Merkley said. That's for sure. We'll see if Merkley's colleagues agree — and, if so, to what extent they're willing to fund that work — when (and if) Congress takes up the legislation. (mm)