It could be the least surprising news of the year in Oregon politics: A pair of initiative drives to force a recall election against Gov. Kate Brown did not quite get over the finish line.
That means Oregon voters will not get the chance later this year to weigh in on the question of whether to recall Brown, an election that almost certainly would have resulted in the governor retaining her office.
The two separate measures — one was sponsored by the state Republican Party, and the other, dubbed "Flush Down Kate Brown," was led by a man named Michael Cross — faced long odds to begin with: Each campaign needed to gather 280,050 valid signatures from registered voters and had just 90 days to do it. And both were battling state political history as well: No drive to recall an Oregon governor has ever qualified for the ballot.
With that said, both efforts apparently came close to the quarter-million mark: Bill Currier, the head of the Oregon Republican Party, told talk-show host Lars Larson that the GOP's effort fell about 22,400 signatures short.
Cross delivered nine boxes of petitions to the Secretary of State's Office on Monday, the deadline for the efforts. But it didn't take long for officials to determine that the "Flush Down" effort wasn't going to make the grade: Workers counted 23,926 signature sheets. The problem was that each signature sheet contained, at most, 10 signatures. Simple math (see, kids? Math does come in handy in the real world) suggested that Cross' campaign topped out at 239,260 signatures, short of the threshold.
While it's a sure thing that some voters signed both petitions, it's not out of the question that there would have been enough valid signatures to force the recall election had the efforts been combined. So Currier told Larson that there was plenty of support for another recall effort. The fight, Currier said, "is definitely not over."
But maybe it should be, at least in terms of recalling Brown.
The GOP case against Brown doesn't allege that she's committed any high crimes or misdemeanors in office. Rather, the petition said that Brown has "overturned the will of the voters" by allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses, "failed to protect Oregon's foster children" and "failed to address" the state's public pension debt, among other grievances. Currier also has pointed to Brown's claim that she would use her executive powers to create climate cap policies even after a bill to do that stalled in the Legislature. But, of course, none of this is illegal — and, in fact, some of it is simply part of the platform on which Brown ran for reelection in 2018, a race which she won with relative ease, beating a strong Republican candidate by more than 119,000 votes.
Even if a new combined campaign gathers sufficient signatures to force a recall election, Brown is a virtual lock to prevail at the polls. And even if the governor was recalled, chances seem good that another Democrat (Treasurer Tobias Read) would move into the office. (The state constitution says the secretary of state is the next in line after the governor, but it also excludes appointed officials such as current Secretary of State Bev Clarno from the line of succession.)
But maybe the goal of the GOP petition campaign isn't so much to boot Brown as it is to fire up the party's base for the 2020 elections, in which Republicans must make an attempt to reclaim lost ground in the Legislature and to maintain statewide viability in the race for the next secretary of state. If that's the case, another petition drive could be a stroke of genius.
However, if a new petition drive siphons off time and money that could be better spent on next year's campaign, Oregon's Republicans may find on Nov. 3, 2020, that they have grievously miscalculated. (mm)