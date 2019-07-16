It's fair season in the mid-valley, with the Linn County Fair opening on Wednesday, and 4-H and FFA participants settling in at the fairgrounds for a busy week of activities.
Linn County's annual shindig is a bit of a rare bird among county fairs nationwide. Nationwide, county fairs are grappling with dwindling attendance, but the Linn County affair bucks the trend and recently has been setting attendance records each year.
It's not hard to understand why attendance at fairs nationwide has slumped: Consumers have many more options these days when it comes time to decide where to spend their entertainment dollars. And it can be hard to make the case for a county fair being a hip new entertainment option.
Ironically, though, that may start to suggest some of the reason why the Linn County Fair continues to rack up attendance records: "This fair's focus is about honoring our rural and agricultural roots," said Roger Nyquist, the chairman of the Linn County Board of Commissioners, about last year's fair — but he could be talking about this year's fair as well. County officials and fair leaders (and we include the small army of volunteers who help each year) have successfully maintained that focus.
Officials might point to other factors as well, including the fact that the fair usually coincides with nice weather. Forecasts for this fair week call for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and a chance of showers Wednesday night and Thursday morning; while it may not quite be the "Sunny and 75" that Nyquist called for (echoing a hit song by fair headliner Joe Nichols), the weather shouldn't convince people to stay at home.
If you're on the fence about attending the fair, let us list a number of reasons why you should head to the fairgrounds this week:
• Corndogs. Corndogs, of course, are meant to be consumed at a fair. And nothing tops off a nice meal of a corndog or two than a funnel cake dessert. This is not the kind of cuisine you want to be consuming at every meal, but the fair only comes once a year.
• A good lineup of evening concerts, at a reasonable price. This year's lineup has a distinct Southern rock flavor, with The Artimus Pyle Band (Pyle played drums with Lynyrd Skynyrd) and 38 Special, with country traditionalist Nichols and new country duo Maddie & Tae rounding out the roster. You can pay extra to see these concerts, but you don't have to: Good seats are available for the price of fair admission.
• If you worry, as we sometimes do, about these kids today, a visit to 4-H and FFA exhibition areas will cheer you up. Those kids work hard, all year round, and it’s fun (and impressive) to observe them. Spending time with these kids will boost your confidence that the future is in good hands.
• At a certain age, the appeal of many carnival rides begins to fade; our stomachs are not as iron-cast as they used to be, and after all, at this point, a pair of corndogs are sloshing around in them. But it's fun to stroll down carnival row and watch the faces of kids buzzing with anticipation in line to ride or a little dizzy as they get off. And a turn or two around the Ferris wheel might be fun.
• A visit to the fair is a virtual guarantee that you’ll run into a friend whom you haven’t seen in months. Which brings us to the best reason to attend the Linn County Fair (or, for that matter, any similar event):
The fair offers us a chance to reconnect with our community, with new friends and old, in a way that we don't get during our workaday routines. (And there's something to be said for finding an excuse to slip away from those routines.)
But the fair only comes around once a year. Corndogs are calling. We recommend that you answer the call. (mm)