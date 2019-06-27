In 2015, a photo of 3-year-old Alan al-Kurdi, the Syrian boy whose body washed up on a Turkish beach, fixed global attention on the refugee crisis that was overtaking Europe.
That photograph triggered strong reactions around the globe. And newspapers everywhere grappled with the same decision they face every time a similar photograph crosses the wire: Should they publish the photo?
Four years later, another photo is triggering similar reactions, but this one hits closer to home: It shows the bodies of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez, 25, and his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria, who drowned this week in the muddy waters of the Rio Grande as Martinez tried to swim from Mexico to the United States.
As The New York Times reported, the family from El Salvador had arrived last weekend in the border city of Matamoros, Mexico, hoping to apply for asylum in the United States.
But the international bridge was closed until Monday, they were told, and the river seemed manageable to them as they walked along its banks.
The family set off across the river on Sunday; the father with his daughter on his back. But the father tired in the notoriously treacherous river. On Monday, their bodies were found by Mexican authorities a few hundred yards downstream from where they were swept away.
On Tuesday, as the photo made the rounds of social media, it drew plenty of comment from Washington and elsewhere: Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat and the chairman of the Hispanic Caucus, said he hoped the photo would make a difference among lawmakers and the broader American public: "It's very hard to see that photograph," Castro said. "It's our version of the Syrian photograph — of the 3-year-old boy on the beach, dead. That's what it is."
Castro is right on at least one count: It's very hard to see that photograph. So why would we want to run it in the newspaper, where it appears today on an inside page?
First and foremost, you need to know this: Decisions to run this sort of disturbing material in the pages of the newspaper are not ones that we make lightly. They always involve considerable discussion among editors and others in our newsrooms as we grapple with tough questions that don't have easy answers: Should we run the photo at all? If so, should it appear on page one or an inside page? How big should it appear in the pages of the paper?
In similar cases, readers have raised the argument that the image is widely available on the internet, that anyone would be able to access it with just a couple of clicks on a computer or other device. That's true, but it doesn't mean that readers of this paper without such access shouldn't be able to see a photograph that has triggered such a reaction.
But here's a more fundamental part of the argument: Print photojournalism still has a potency, a power, a permanence that is unmatched by any other medium. Seeing the photo in print is different, we think, than seeing it on television or even on the internet. The very best photojournalism has a power to capture the essence of a story that words cannot. This photo does that.
The debate over immigration to this country has become — has long been — one of the most divisive issues in this country. It will be one of the key issues in the 2020 presidential campaign and in state and local elections around the country, including in Oregon. In the heated debate, it's easy for people on all sides of the issue to forget something essential: These are stories that involve real people. The stakes are real.
In a conversation we had years ago with a reader over another powerful and disturbing photograph, the reader made this point: "I can't unsee this."
That's true. That's the point.