That meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats to talk about ways to move forward on a potential $2 trillion deal to help repair the nation's crumbling infrastructure could have ended better: About three minutes into the Wednesday meeting, Trump walked out to deliver a blistering 12-minute speech in which he attacked Democrats for their investigations into his administration and campaign.
In his statement, delivered in the Rose Garden in front of journalists who had been hastily assembled for the occasion, Trump demanded that Democrats "get these phony investigations over with" and said they could not legislate and investigate simultaneously. "We're going to go down one track at a time," he said.
And so goes another chance to seriously address our crying need for a significant investment in the nation's infrastructure. The New York Times reported Wednesday that it's gotten to the point where it's a running joke in Washington: The phrase "infrastructure week," referring to a stretch of time when both the White House and congressional leaders can get down to brass tacks on the issue, now "evokes laughter or eye-rolling whenever it comes up," the Times said.
The problem here, of course, is that this country's infrastructure needs are not a joke.
What makes this particularly galling is that it's an area in which Trump and Democrats have repeatedly suggested that they could work together. Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, in their remarks after the November midterm elections, both highlighted infrastructure as a possible area of cooperation. U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, who assumed the chairmanship of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure after Democrats regained control of the House, also has suggested that infrastructure (a priority of DeFazio's for decades) could be an area in which the administration and Democrats could work together.
But even if Wednesday's meeting at the White House had gone swimmingly, the chances are pretty good that the session would have broken down over the same issue that's been stalking these talks for years: How should we pay for the work?
The latest idea being floated by some Democrats to pay for infrastructure is a nonstarter, and they know it: They're pitching the idea of paying for the work in part by rolling back the tax cuts that Trump and other Republicans pushed through Congress in 2017. It's a proposal that has zero chance of passing the Senate, which still is controlled by Republicans. The Democrats pushing that idea have no interest in infrastructure except as a way to score political points.
DeFazio himself put it somewhat more succinctly in an Associated Press story this week: "It's a B.S. talking point for someone who doesn't want to do the heavy lifting, which is we've got to push for some sort of user fee and real money."
DeFazio long has advocated increasing federal taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel, which have not gone up since 1993, and looking at the possibility of taxing vehicle miles driven. Trump himself has gone back and forth on the gas tax: Two years ago, he told Bloomberg News that an increase in the federal gasoline tax is "something that I would certainly consider." But just in the last couple of weeks, White House aides have worked to quash reports that Trump was considering a tax increase. Of course, Trump has been known to change his mind.
For his part, DeFazio said Wednesday that he remains hopeful that Trump (and, presumably, Democratic leaders) can find the will to work together on a blockbuster package. In the meantime, he said, he would continue work on smaller measures, including a successor to the five-year, $305 billion highway and transit bill that expires at the end of September 2020.
That's not nearly enough to deal with the nation's infrastructure needs. But it may be all that we can get once they stop laughing in D.C. (mm)