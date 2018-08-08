It is a traditional dance in politics as primary winners chart out their strategies for the general election: Move to the center of the political spectrum to capture the hearts and minds of those voters who identify as moderate.
And it used to be a winning strategy for Republicans in Oregon: Bill Lunch, the professor emeritus of political science at Oregon State University and commentator for Oregon Public Broadcasting, was asked in 2011 about the biggest change he had noticed in his three decades of watching state politics.
The question, he said, was an easy one: When he first came to Oregon, the state's two U.S. senators were moderate Republicans (Mark Hatfield and Bob Packwood). The three top state office-holders also were moderate Republicans — Gov. Vic Atiyeh, Secretary of State Norma Paulus and Attorney General Dave Frohnmayer.
Statewide, moderate Republicans have been in eclipse since those days — in fact, statewide GOP officeholders have been in short supply. The current secretary of state, Dennis Richardson, was the first Republican elected to statewide office in a decade — and the sense among some political observers was that he won his race in part because his opponent, Brad Avakian, the commissioner of the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, was perceived as being a little extreme.
All of this helps to set the backdrop for what is shaping up as a fascinating gubernatorial race this November in Oregon. One of the questions in play will be whether a statewide candidate these days needs to worry much about the traditional tack to the middle.
The Republican nominee, Knute Buehler, is taking pains to portray himself as a moderate, in the tradition of Packwood or Hatfield. It's a move that makes sense numerically: In a Gallup poll released earlier this year, a plurality of Oregon respondents (36 percent) identified as moderate.
So, more than a third of Oregon voters are moderate: That makes for an appealing target for a candidate, right?
Not so fast: The big news from the survey was that, for the first time in Oregon, liberals outnumbered conservatives. In all, 31 percent of the respondents said they were liberal or very liberal, while 28 percent identified themselves as conservative.
It gets even more complicated: Buehler is coming off a bruising GOP primary in which his opponents portrayed him as not being conservative enough. So he might be thinking he needs to solidify his support among conservative voters to get them to the polls. This would explain his early endorsement of Ballot Measure 105, which would repeal the law forbidding state resources from being used to apprehend persons violating federal immigration laws. But it's a move that makes it more difficult for Buehler to convincingly move to the center — and it gives his Democratic opponent, incumbent Gov. Kate Brown, a chance to tie him to the policies of President Donald Trump. That's not an opportunity that Brown, a savvy campaigner, is likely to miss. (For Brown's part, our guess is that her campaign will make it appear as if she's running against Trump just as much — if not more — as she's running against Buehler.)
Brown enjoys an advantage among registered voters in Oregon: Of the state's 2.69 million voters, 956,326 are registered as Democrats as opposed to 699,769 Republicans. (The Independent Party, Oregon's third major party, has 120,467 registered voters.)
But the number of voters not affiliated with any party is significant: The state has 851,631 of those.
Nevertheless, the numbers suggest Brown could win re-election without making much of a move to the political middle. Buehler may not have that luxury; he needs a campaign that keeps his GOP base engaged but one that still reaches out to moderates and disaffected Democrats. It's a tougher task — but if he pulls it off, it could be a shot in the arm for moderates of every political stripe. (mm)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.