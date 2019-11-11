The annual Veterans Day parade that will snake through downtown Albany this morning might well be, as organizers say, the largest in the nation west of the Mississippi River.
But it wasn't always the grand spectacle that it has become, with 200 or so entries and thousands of spectators lining the streets to take it all in — a spectacle of sight and sound, of music and marching, all in the name of honoring veterans on the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, the war we called at the time "the war to end all wars."
In fact, if it wasn't for the work of a handful of veterans in the early 1950s in the mid-valley, this parade might never have gotten off the ground.
According to a history of the parade pulled together by organizers, Albany did hold scattered observances of Armistice Day in the late 1940s, but these tended to be small affairs — parades with a dozen or so participants and a handful of World War I veterans watching from the sidelines.
It took the efforts of Marine veteran Jim Barrett to kick the event into a higher gear. After transferring to the Albany Post Office from a similar post in Klamath Falls, Barrett noticed there wasn't much emphasis placed on Armistice Day in his new home. Barrett and a pair of fellow veterans, Lawrence Sheeler and Sterling Gentry, set about getting a branch of the Marine Corps League chartered in Albany and started a flag program with local merchants and the Boy Scouts. Momentum was growing, but the men also wanted to build a bigger and better parade.
That first "official" parade, in 1951, consisted of the Albany Union High School Band and 11 World War I veterans.
You have free articles remaining.
It was a start. In 1954, President Dwight Eisenhower signed a proclamation to officially change Armistice Day to Veterans Day, allowing veterans from all eras to be part of the observance. By the late 1950s, the Albany parade had become more than a mile long.
As the parade grew, it spun off events such as an awards banquet, which now honors the veteran of the year and other worthy figures. (Barrett was the first recipient of the veteran of the year award.)
As the event grew even bigger, it increasingly attracted the attention of national and state politicians and other notables. The actor Raymond Burr was among the first celebrities to make an appearance at the parade, but that list has grown over the years and includes names such as the Olympic athlete Jesse Owens and Apollo 11 astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong.
And it all started in large part because a local man thought the community needed to do more to honor veterans. The mid-valley owes a debt of thanks to Barrett and his compatriots, who saw a need and kept working to fill it. It's an inspiration to anyone who wonders if one person with vision and drive can make a difference in a community.
Of course, even as the parade has grown into one of Oregon's signature events, the reason behind it has not changed: We need to remember and honor our veterans. The parade gives us an opportunity to do that, to stand in solidarity with these men and women who have sacrificed so much for this country.
But here's a point worth remembering: Our commitment to those veterans does not end when the last float goes by and the last note from a marching band fades into the cool autumn air. We made promises to our veterans that we would not forsake their needs, physically and emotionally. We told them that we would help with the sometimes difficult reintegration into civilian life. We told them that we would remember them. Today, we do that. But we need to be absolutely certain that we stand by all our other promises, this day and every day. (mm)