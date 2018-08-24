You might have noticed that President Donald Trump pulled the plug last week on his plans for a big military parade in Washington, D.C. after getting wind that such an event might cost $92 million.
Trump being Trump, he lashed out at local officials in D.C., whom he blamed for inflating the cost estimates to absurd levels. "Never let someone hold you up!" he tweeted. The fact in this particular matter, however, is that the bulk of the estimated costs (some $50 million) came from the Pentagon to cover military aircraft, equipment, personnel and other support. (Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was skeptical of that estimate, likening the number as the work of someone who had been smoking pot; Mattis hails from Washington state, which has legalized recreational pot, so he presumably spoke with some authority about the effects of marijuana.)
In any event, the Democratic mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, fired back against Trump on Twitter, and by the time the entire brouhaha was over, Trump had decided to forget it. He said he would instead travel to France to participate in ceremonies to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of fighting in World War I, which falls on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. That actually seems like a good thing for Trump to do.
But we have a fallback plan for the president if, for some reason, he decides not to go to France in November. It could happen. It could go something like this: French President Emmanuel Macron is overheard saying something impertinent about his American counterpart, and Trump gets irritated: "If that's the way France feels about me," Trump might tweet, "then these cheese-eating surrender monkeys can do without me." Such a tweet also would suggest that Trump has at least a nodding acquaintance with "The Simpsons" — again, not a bad thing.
So that would leave Trump looking for something appropriate to do in the United States on Nov. 11, and that's where our invitation comes into play. (We should add that we're actually halfway serious about this.)
The president should come to Albany to participate in and watch our Veterans Day parade. He and first lady Melania could ride at the front of the parade as guests of honor, and then could double back to watch the rest of the extravaganza from the parking lot of the Democrat-Herald, which is the very best place to watch the parade.
The newspaper typically provides popcorn and doughnut holes to parade spectators as long as supplies last, and we would be sure to set some of those aside for the Trumps. The coffee would be complimentary. Our hope would be on this Armistice Day, at least, we could declare a one-day cease-fire in the president's war against the media.
Now, granted, the parade Trump had in mind — a grand event to celebrate the strength of America's military — is not precisely the point of the Albany parade, which seeks to honor the men and women who served in the armed forces. The Albany parade also is a little light on the rolling stock that Trump wanted to see; it's unusual, for example, to see a convoy of tanks rolling through Albany's downtown.
But two hours watching the mid-valley celebrate the contributions of veterans would be an outstanding way for the president to spend Veterans Day. Our suggestion would be that the Trumps top off the day by visiting the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon and shaking the hands of every one of the 154 men and women who live there and really listening to some of their stories.
And who knows? Such an experience might encourage Trump to continue with efforts to make sure that U.S. veterans get all the services to which they're entitled in a timely fashion. That, too, would be a good thing. (mm)