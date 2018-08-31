It's not at all an exaggeration to say Del Riley, the longtime Linn County clerk who died last week at the age of 93, lived a life of service — to his family, to his county, to his faith.
For starters, it's apparent that he instilled the importance of service to his family: His son, Bruce Riley, recently retired as Linn County sheriff after decades working his way up the ranks in the sheriff's office. Grandson Caleb was sworn in as a Linn County deputy just this past June, as Del Riley looked on with pride. And his granddaughter, Holly, works at the Linn County District Attorney's Office.
All that is important, and praiseworthy. But Del Riley is winning accolades from his many admirers this week for his role in another type of parenting: He's widely acknowledged as the father of vote-by-mail elections in Oregon — an idea that finally looks as if it might be getting some traction across the nation.
Don't take our word for this. Listen, instead, to the current Linn County clerk (and Riley's successor), Steve Druckenmiller, who reflected on Riley's legacy in a 2013 opinion piece for The Oregonian. In the 1970s, Druckenmiller recalled, voter participation in Oregon was declining rapidly. Riley came up with a solution:
"Instead of making voters go to a polling place and stand in line to obtain their ballots, why not deliver the ballots by mail to the voters in their homes?"
Riley got plenty of ridicule for that idea, as Druckenmiller remembered this week. But Riley shrugged that off and kept plugging away at his vision. After all, a man who was seriously wounded during a World War II battle in Italy and who earned a number of medals for his war service (including the Purple Heart) wasn't likely to be scared off by political opposition to a vote-by-mail system. He spent much of his career advocating for a vote-by-mail system after conducting the state's first mail election in 1981.
"His vision and devotion to increasing voter participation were based upon a simple desire to put a ballot in the hands of every eligible voter," Druckenmiller noted in his Oregonian piece.
In 1998, Oregon voters finally approved vote-by-mail for all elections. Since then, voter turnout rates in Oregon typically have been among the highest in the nation. States such as Washington and Colorado have followed Oregon's lead, as have certain counties in Utah and California.
Now, at long last, the entire nation might finally be catching up to Riley's grand vision: As worries continue to mount about computer hackers meddling with U.S. elections, a vote-by-mail system becomes increasingly appealing. For starters, a vote-by-mail system leaves a paper trail behind by its very nature. (And surely the spirit of Del Riley is present in U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden's proposed legislation, the Protecting American Votes and Elections Act, which would require paper ballots and audits for all federal elections.)
To his credit, Druckenmiller has played a role in carrying forward Riley's legacy: He was a key supporter of the state's "motor voter" act, which automatically registers residents to vote when they get or renew a driver's license. The measure has added hundreds of thousands of residents to the ranks of the state's registered voters.
The idea behind the motor voter act was the same idea that drove Riley for decades: to do whatever was necessary to remove as many barriers as possible to voting. These days, that's an idea that too often seems to be running against the tide — but bucking the odds never seemed to faze Riley.
Linn County, of course, owes a substantial debt to Del Riley. So do voters all across Oregon, who can vote with ease thanks to his work. With any luck, voters across the United States may soon be able to offer their thanks as well. (mm)